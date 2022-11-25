Detective Benoit Blanc, like so many others, has been sidelined by the pandemic, so when he gets the chance to leave the bathtub and possibly solve a crime, he jumps at it.
This time, he travels to Greece to unravel the mystery surrounding a tech billionaire and his eclectic group of friends known as the disruptors.
Claire Debella, the governor of Connecticut, Lionel Toussaint, a scientist who works for Miles, Miles Bron, the tech billionaire, Birdie Jay, an ex-supermodel/fashion designer, Peg, Birdie’s assistant, Duke Cody, a Youtuber and his girlfriend Whiskey, and Cassandra “Andi” Brand, Miles’ former partner, are among the misfits invited to the yearly getaway organized by Miles.
Naturally, as in the previous “Knives Out” installment, Director Rian Johnson immersed this cast of characters in the most absurd settings and watched them slowly turn on each other.
During the Los Angeles premiere, the cast and director shared their thoughts about this exciting ride.
Janelle Monáe, best known as a singer, has taken on some interesting acting roles, ones that have demonstrated her deserving of the title, actress. In “Glass Onion,” the singer/actress takes another step forward in her acting career, demonstrating why she deserves to be the focal point of this film.
“When I heard the cast, who they were going to be, I just was so excited to honestly just watch them. I grew up looking up to them and studying the films that Edward Norton has been in. Obviously, I saw the original “Knives Out” and that I get to be any scenes with Daniel Craig is truly a dream,” she shared on a wonderful Los Angeles afternoon draped in a black and white houndstooth three piece suit.
During the interview, Monae was paired with Edward Norton, who has an impressive resume of his own. Norton, who was nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture for “American History X,” relished his role as the poster boy for tech startup CEOs.
“I look at “Fight Club” as a comedy to be honest,” he states. “We were laughing the whole time we were making that film. Comedy is very liberating you get to do the same process of character building but you just get to push it. You get to play it straight and you get to play it with conviction. It’s certainly a lot of fun to be excessive.”
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” has many influences from Agatha Christie mysteries but the director was intelligent enough to draw his characters from modern day life.
One of the best examples of this is Birdie Jay, portrayed by Kate Hudson. She’s an ex-supermodel/fashion designer who’s assistant has to guard her phones due to a previous social media scandal. Additionally Birdie isn’t the sharpest knife in the drawer and tends to speak without thinking.
Hudson sums up Ms. Birdie by saying “I feel like Birdie is oblivious. Her lack of intelligence is kind of real the way she makes up for that is kind of real. She’s been able to rely on that her whole life via smoke and mirrors. She has a desire to be seen, heard and validated. She’s never been able to learn the tools to be empathetic.”
Kathyn Hahn’s character of Claire Debella is the governor of Connecticut and her entire political career was funded by Miles making her beholden to his every wish.
“It’s eerie,” are the words Hahn uses to describe the similarities between her character and the current political climate. “The brilliance of Rian Johnson’s writing is that it’s all right there in the script. We didn’t really have to go outside of the script; these are people that are all recognizable.”
The man weaving all these misfits together and the creator of Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is director Rian Johnson. His tongue in cheek interpretation of the world that we live in has many inspirations and he shared how he used the pandemic to his creative advantage.
“For me, it was Agatha Christie. I grew up watching movies based on her books like “Death on the Nile.” For me, it was all about capturing the classic whodunit.”
Johnson wanted to make his movie unlike his inspiration in the current time. A good example is the character of Birdie, who was canceled for tweeting something politically incorrect.
“It gets back to setting it back to the right here and right now. I think about if Agatha Christie was here today, she would be writing about influencers.”
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” is a lot of fun because of the humor, modern take on a changed world, and an interesting detective in Benoit Blanc who lives up to the expectations.
The film lands in theaters on Nov. 23 before moving to Netflix on Dec. 23.
