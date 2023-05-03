Many young people only remember George Foreman as the person who sold the indoor grills that were given as graduation presents in preparation for college, but many are unaware that he was once the world's heavyweight champion in boxing. Many people are also unaware that when he got into the ring against Muhammad Ali in that legendary fight, he was carrying the belt and Ali was looking to restart his career.

Angry and villainous in his youth, George Foreman became a world champion boxer, business mogul, and born-again Christian. In "Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World," we learn everything there is to know about the man behind the legend.

