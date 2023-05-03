Many young people only remember George Foreman as the person who sold the indoor grills that were given as graduation presents in preparation for college, but many are unaware that he was once the world's heavyweight champion in boxing. Many people are also unaware that when he got into the ring against Muhammad Ali in that legendary fight, he was carrying the belt and Ali was looking to restart his career.
Angry and villainous in his youth, George Foreman became a world champion boxer, business mogul, and born-again Christian. In "Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World," we learn everything there is to know about the man behind the legend.
The actors and director discussed their experiences working with the former heavyweight champion and what they took away from working on the film.
George Tillman Jr. explained his motivation for wanting to direct this story. “I liked to tell stories of unique protagonists like George and his whole journey. Most people know the boxer and the grill, however many don’t know the minister or the man.”
Khris Davis was cast in the role of the larger-than-life champion. Davis, who appeared on the hit series "Atlanta," discussed what it means to have his first starring role in a film portraying such a renowned guy during a recent visit to the city of Brotherly Love.
“I auditioned for the role at the beginning of the pandemic. I had to complete six scenes by myself,” Davis explained. “I didn’t think I would be getting a call back, but I did and here we are.”
Foreman was known for his anger. Many thought he lacked self-awareness, therefore Davis was asked how he approached bringing that to the screen.
“What was more interesting to me was that the audience understood that it was just a persona," Davis shared. "I wanted viewers to get to know the man behind the mask. Sadly at that time we lost the man many times to the persona.”
One of the hardest parts of portraying Foreman was getting into boxing shape, and Davis spoke on how physically challenging that was.
“I cannot explain the amount of pain you feel when you are getting into fight shape. You literally feel like you are going to die. Just when you think you have it under control, you get hit and reality sets in.”
Jasmine Mathews portrays Foreman’s wife, Mary Joan. They met later in the Foreman trajectory, and much isn’t known about the woman who chooses to live a private life.
“I'm from Houston, and many areas today mimic what it was like when Mary entered George's life," Mathews said. "It was crucial to me to immerse myself in that energy before we began filming.
"I did not have the opportunity to chat with Mary Joan. She's a very private lady, which I admire, and she was very clear that this was Mr. Foreman's tale. I did as much research as I could. A three-minute YouTube video that I discovered proved useful to me.”
Foreman had a number of marriages under his belt by the time he met Mary Joan. Mathews was asked whether she had the opportunity to speak with Foreman about how he treated his relationship with Joan in comparison to his prior marriages.
“We didn't get into specifics, but he did share with me that when it came to Mary Joan, the love that they share, and how she allows him to be himself without trying to change him or fit him into some box, allowed me to understand that all she required of him was to be the man that he said he is.”
Nancy Foreman, Foreman's mother, was another significant figure in his life. Sonja Sohn plays the late Mrs. Foreman who had a tremendous influence on the ideals that Foreman still maintains today. This role turned out to be a very personal journey for her.
“I've learned a lot. It led me on a journey similar to that of my father and his mother," Sohn said. "There are numerous parallels between George's and my father's lives. George had an advantage over my father in that he had his mother in his life, but my father's mother died when he was 8 years old. Nancy was tough on George, however, equally nurturing.”
Faith has an important role in both Foreman's biography and this film. Sohn talked about how her faith has helped her navigate her life.
She simply said, “How has faith not had a space in my life? There’s nothing without faith, especially in those dark moments when you're struggling.”
"Big George Foreman" is about more than just boxing. Every person who worked on the film had their own personal journey that contributed to the coming together of this film.
You can catch "Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World" currently playing at a theater near you.
