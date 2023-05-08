BLACK LIST AND GM INCUBATOR

All genres are encouraged to submit for the Writer-Driven Shorts program, ranging from romantic comedy, action adventure, grounded dramas, fantastical sci-fi and more. — NNPA

The Black List, a company providing an annual survey of Hollywood executives’ favorite unproduced screenplays, and the GM Incubator Fund today announced the launch of the Writer-Driven Shorts Program, which will provide two emerging diverse filmmakers with a $100,000 grant toward production funds to shoot a short film based on feature scripts.

The short films will then be submitted to major festivals and will aim to compete for 2024 awards consideration. GM will also provide both selected filmmakers with vehicles for use in their shorts.

NNPA Newswire

