Jimmy Kimmel opened the 95th Academy Awards with a traditional monologue. As he whimsically went through a barrage of jokes, he quickly acknowledged that women were missing from the directing category once again.
Kimmel made several jokes about "the slap," including one about the Irish contingent of nominees. He also encouraged viewers to see two films that were sadly left out, "Till" and "The Woman King," and praised the two leading ladies, Danielle Deadwyler and Viola Davis, respectively, who were also left out in favor of white nominees.
As is customary, the first acting awards were given to supporting actors.
After his name was announced, the audience gave Best Supporting Actor Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once) a standing ovation. He became the second Asian man to win an Academy Award.
Meanwhile, Angela Bassett was passed over, once again, for Best Supporting actress by Jaime Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once). Many felt this was a legacy award for the daughter of town Hollywood legends who’s resume is mainly filled with films outside the awards circuit.
The audience got their first look at the new "Little Mermaid" starring Halle Bailey as Ariel, which will be released in theaters on May 26.
Ruth Carter was honored for her costume design on "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" once more. She is now a two-time Academy Award-winner, and the only Black woman in Oscar history to win an award twice. Carter dedicated her win to her late mother who passed away this year.
The highlight of the show was when Rihanna appeared in a shimmering costume to sing "Life Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." The song was up for Best Song. She demonstrated once more why she is a global superstar. Her moving performance earned her a standing ovation from the audience.
"RRR" chalked up a win for Best Song with “Natu Natu.” The film is another testimony to how cinema is truly a global event.
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" continued to have a big night with the Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) winning for Best Original Screenplay.
"Women Talking" finally made it to the stage, with Sarah Polley taking home the award for Best Adapted Screenplay. The film hits some key notes that foreshadow the world that young women will inherit if their voices are silenced.
Finishing off a comeback year filled with best wishes, Brendan Fraser capped off his year with a much deserved win for "The Whale" where he portrayed a man grappling with death and making amends for his own choices.
Michelle Yeoh became the second woman of color and first actress of Asian descent to win Best Actress. The global star is finally being rewarded for her years of service with little recognition.
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" was the big winner of the night, taking home awards for Best Director, Best Actress, and Best Picture. It won seven of the 11 awards for which it was nominated.
The film premiered a year ago at South by Southwest (SXSW), making it the winningest film ever to premiere at the festival.
The Academy took another step forward for Asian talent, but it still has a long way to go when it comes to Black and Latinx talent if it truly wants to call itself progressive. Furthermore, if studios do not begin consistently supporting work by people of color, it will take another 20 years for a woman of color to win Best Actress.
