After a year of planning, the South by Southwest festival, better known as SXSW, is back bigger and better than ever. More new movies and parties have returned to Austin, Texas, March 10-18.
The festival that gave birth to this year's Oscar front-runner "Everything Everywhere All at Once" is back with a brand-new slate of films and television shows to offer attendees.
The festival, which began as a music festival, has had a film component for 29 years and has now become a major fixture in the film awards conversation.
Here are some Black creatives' films and television shows to look out for.
Movies
The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster
Vicaria is a brilliant adolescent who believes death is a treatable disease. Following her brother's brutal and unexpected murder, she embarks on a perilous journey to bring him back to life. "The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster," inspired by Mary Shelley's "Frankenstein," thematically challenges our perceptions of life and death. The film's writer and director, Bomani J. Story, creates a thrilling story about a family that, despite the terrors of systemic pressure, will survive and be reborn.
Directed by: Bomani J. Story
The Young Wife
"The Young Wife," the story of a young woman grappling with the meaning of love in the face of an uncertain world, is a sunny day panic attack and a wholly new take on the wedding film, following her throughout her "non-wedding" day.
Directed by: Tayarisha Poe
Love To Love You, Donna Summer
"Love to Love You, Donna Summer" paints a richly complex portrait of the woman, artist, wife, and mother whose iconic voice forever changed music. The film's vibrant exploration of the life and career of one of the most extraordinary performers ever to shake a room to its timbers is an archive of exclusive, previously unseen film, home video, photographs, artwork, personal audio, and other recordings.
Directed by: Roger Ross Williams, Brooklyn Sudano
Max Roach: The Drum Also Waltzes
"Max Roach: The Drum Also Waltzes" is the story of a musician whose lofty goals were both inspired and challenged by the inequities of society. His stunningly diverse seven-decade career established him as one of the 20th century's great musical artists and a trailblazing cultural activist at a time when the country was steeped in racism. The film follows Roach through his rich and complicated life, including years of now-legendary achievement, deep personal struggle, and the price he paid for his outspoken opinions. From the revolutionary jazz of the 1940s to the Civil Rights era, through hip hop experiments, multi-media works, and beyond, his musical journey was epic.
Directed by: Samuel Pollard, Ben Shapiro
Television Shows
I'm A Virgo
"I'm a Virgo" is a magical coming-of-age story about Cootie, a 13-foot Black Oakland boy. His adoptive parents have shielded Cootie from the world to protect him. Cootie first sees society's beauty and paradoxes when he goes outside. The series explores what happens when the oppressed rise up and why we often identify with the oppressors rather than the actual heroes.
Show Runner/Creator: Boots Riley
Swarm
From co-creators and executive producers Janine Nabers and Donald Glover, "Swarm," set between 2016-2018, follows Dre (Dominique Fishback), an obsessed fan of the world’s biggest pop star who sets off on an unexpected cross-country journey.
Studio: Amazon
Demascus
Demascus struggles internally when we meet him. He's 33, "My Jesus Year, my martyr year." After his mother's death, he has arrested sadness. He also feels out of step with the current international situation. Reversed. Black = white. Uncertainty exists. His identity, profession, and love life are all in question. Quarter-life crisis? Breakdown? Black duality? Our protagonist has many questions and little answers.
He dedicates his martyr year to digital psychiatry. His burden? Introspection.
Showrunner: Tearrance Chisholm, Kirk Moore
