Set over the course of one July day (or so) in Los Angeles, the film “Summertime” hops from vignette to vignette in the lives of several young people, who declaim, exclaim and rap their hearts out in intersecting scenes set to performance poetry. Billed as a spoken-word musical, but only occasionally utilizing the visual idioms of song and/or dance — and only rarely harnessing the two together — the film is nevertheless an exuberant hodgepodge of everyday joy and frustration (and the occasional mild trauma).
Directed by Carlos López Estrada, one of the co-directors of Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon,” “Summertime” doesn’t have a plot, per se. The main actors all wrote and performed their own versified monologues, which pinball from a rant about an overpriced restaurant to a paeon to lesbian love, set on a public bus, to a couples-therapy session to a take-this-job-and-shove-it set piece by a disgruntled employee of a late-night burger joint.
Rather, the film weaves a colorful, collagelike tapestry of striving and yearning, personified by a diverse cast of energetic and appealing writer-actors. The charismatic Tyris Winter, playing a young man who just wants to find a decent and reasonably priced hamburger — apparently harder to accomplish in L.A. than it sounds — appears throughout the rambling, only tangentially interconnected scenes, and is a standout. So are Bryce Banks and Austin Antoine, paying a rap duo named Anewbyss and Rah who go from aspirational wannabes busking on the sidewalk to having a hit record, all in the space of what seems like less than 24 hours.
Only in musicals, right?
In that sense, “Summertime” does hew closely to the venerable Hollywood musical formula, which was never known for gritty verisimilitude. There may be a bit more grit here, but the heightened artifice of the language, which crops up at the slightest provocation, harks back to the I-feel-a-song-coming-on esprit of yore.
There is some pain and anguish expressed — notably in the character of a therapy client portrayed by Marquesha Babers — but for the most part, “Summertime” is a bright and breezy slice of life, uncomplicated by the shadows of anything much darker than sexual jealousy or the pursuit of an illegal graffiti tagger.
This is a Los Angeles in which almost no one seems to be over — or anywhere near — 30 years old. That’s okay. Maybe we need to see the world through the eyes of the young, and to listen to their voices rise in rhythmic emotion as they remind us of life’s rich pageant. As the rapper Rah puts it to his partner, “Have you forgotten where we are? What kind of crazy dope magic happens in this city every day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.