"Spinning Gold" is a tribute to the eclectic music scene of the 1970s, as well as the last of the iconic music executives. The film tells the story of Casablanca Records and Neil Bogart, its founder. Bogart founded the label in 1973, and it has featured some of the biggest acts in music, including Donna Summer, Kiss, Parliament, and The Village People.
The film is directed by Neil’s son Timothy Scott Bogart and features an all-star cast including Jay Pharoah, Jeremy London, Jason Derulo, Whiz Khalifa, Michelle Monahan and Dan Folger.
The cast took time out to chat about the film and a time when people wore fun fashion mixed in with great music.
Jay Pharoah, who is known for his multiple impersonations and his stint on Saturday Night Live, portrays Cecil Holmes who was the co-founder of Casablanca Records and a visionary in his own right.
“It felt good to portray him. The artists of that era don’t get appreciated enough. But the artists of that era, their DNA is embedded in the blueprint of [music] today. Everyone has taken that music and tweaked it a bit," said Pharoah.
"When you have people like George Clinton, Bill Withers, Donna Summers, Gladys Knight and Ronald Isley, they created the foundation for many of the songs we enjoy by artists like Drake.”
The added bonus for Pharoah portraying the legendary music executive was the colorful wardrobe, which in his own admission said “looked like my grandfather.”
Tayla Parx had one of the most difficult tasks in the film: she had to play Donna Summer, one of the most iconic artists from the record label. Summer was one of the few artists whose career extended beyond the Disco-era. Many people were unaware that the "She Works Hard For The Money" singer had deep roots in musical theater and began her recording career in, of all places, Germany.
“My preparation involved going back to a lot of those earlier interviews," said Parx on the steps she took to prepare herself for the role. "Of course we know the music and that was something I was very aware of, however studying the woman behind the music was something very exciting for me to bring to the screen.
“What makes this film so interesting is that we didn’t know how you go from LaDonna Gaines to Donna Summer. It was really exciting to take on this opportunity to learn more about this iconic artist,” she shared.
This was a very personal story for Timothy Bogart to tell. Unlike the others, he had a front-row seat to the action. He saw his late father make so many sacrifices to make his dream a reality. Unfortunately, today's youth are unaware of Casablanca Records' musical legacy and how much that label influenced today's sound.
“What I wanted to do with each of these songs is to celebrate their origins," said Timother. "Many of us have the master of “Lean On Me” (Bill Withers song) and the masters of Mothership (Parliament). I was fascinated with the journey to get there. I thought that was a much more interesting experience for us to get into and learn how these artists created.”
He wanted to educate the audience in learning that even iconic songs such as “Love to Love You Baby” weren’t overnight hits as many believed it to be.
Neil Bogart was one of the last music executives to have a music background, having been an artist and songwriter himself. These two honors enabled him to better understand and craft careers than others.
“The artists that my father supported influenced many artists who came after them," Timothy noted. "I believe that what set him and his staff apart was that they were music lovers rather than business people. They were all artists to some extent, and it was the remarkable connectivity of that particular group of people that produced the success that cannot be replicated today.”
"Spinning Gold" is a fun trip to an era that has often been dismissed due to the over-the-top clothing and, at times, cheesy music. But for the most part, it was one of the most exciting times in music due to artists no longer feeling the need to play it safe, and Neil Bogart, and the staff at Casablanca Records, is partially responsible for creating the soundtrack to many of our lives.
"Spinning Gold" released in theaters Friday.
