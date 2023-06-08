Across the animated film spectrum of the last few years, no film has had a more widespread impact on innovating new practices than 2018’s acclaimed “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” which unleashed an unabated wealth of creativity in cinematic animation that continues to reverberate throughout the country’s theaters to this day. Somehow, that film’s sequel “Across the Spider-Verse” has managed to make it predecessor look like a mere sketch of what was to come.
Co-written by Spider-Verse masterminds Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, and directed by a trio of up-and-coming directors including Kemp Powers from “Soul,” this continuation of Miles Morales’ story immediately pushes the pedal to the floor in the animation department from the second it opens.
Classic dot-matrix comic book graphics intermingle with refined CGI reflective lighting and anime-influenced backgrounds as epistolary text and anthropomorphized sound effects scroll by; and that’s in just one 3-second filler shot. It is not a hyperbole when I say you have never seen anything like this before.
To use a recent cinematic example: “Across the Spider-Verse” is to animation what “Avatar: The Way of Water” was to CGI water effects. We are witnessing the beginning of a sea change here (pun intended).
The story continues to follow Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) as he navigates the highs and lows of going to primary school while also acting as his universe’s only Spider-Man. When a villain created as a result of Miles’ actions in the last film begins to threaten the multiverse, he is soon joined by old friends, such as Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld), and new alike to make sure that life as we know it isn’t squished out of existence.
Acting as possibly the bazillionth superhero movie to capitalize on the popularity of the recent trend of multiverse-related plotting, “Across the Spider-Verse” manages to sidestep many of the genre’s issues by focusing on the concept of “canon” events across Spider-Man’s multiverse. As described by characters in the film, “canon” events are common occurrences across each multiversal variation of Spider-Man’s life — i.e., Uncle Ben’s death — and are the only aspects of the superhero that cannot be changed from timeline to timeline.
The crux of the film’s dramatic arc ends up being Miles’ willingness, and ultimately battle to, change these “canon” events and to not let them make up the defining qualities of his life without his having a say in it. By attacking the multiverse genre through the lenses of a somewhat existential critique of both superhero storytelling as well as real life questions of pre-determination and individual autonomy, “Across the Spider-Verse” manages to add electric life to what has largely become an inert action-driver in the superhero era.
Ultimately, the film manages to grapple with most of the essential elements of what has become the predominant mode of popular cinematic storytelling over the course of the last decade and actually manages to push the genre forward. It takes risks in its choice of main characters, its narrative arc, its thematic concerns and the entire cinematic notion of animation as an art form, and in doing so potentially acts as a signal lighting the way forward.
We are in the midst of an existential crisis for popular filmmaking and cinema as an art form in general, so it is incredibly heartening to see a film like “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” that does exactly what all good art is meant to do: it makes you question what’s possible.
