In the early- to mid- 2000s, if you saw M. Night Shyamalan’s name attached to a film you came to expect his signature move, the mid-film twist: i.e. “The Sixth Sense” or “The Village.” Following some big budget misfires in the early 2010s (here’s looking at you “The Happening”), Shyamalan took some time to rethink his approach and has in recent years turned out a veritable buffet of engaging genre fare. In his latest, “Knock at the Cabin,” he pulls off his biggest twist yet: a movie sans twist.
The film centers on Eric (Jonathan Groff) and Andrew (Ben Aldridge), a married gay couple, and their adopted daughter Wen (Kristen Cui), who have gone out to a cabin in the woods for an idyllic family vacation. Their solace is quickly cut short when a stranger named Leonard (Dave Bautista) appears at their doorstep, armed accomplices in tow. Leonard and his partners have arrived with apocalyptic visions and a nightmarish scenario they quickly present to their captive audience: the family must willingly choose to kill one of their own as a sacrifice in order to prevent the end of all life on Earth.
The film presents its hook quickly and confidently, making the central conceit not so much a twist as an existential threat that looms over the rest of the proceedings. The major conflict throughout the film is not so much a question of “will all of the protagonists survive?” as it is “are the protagonists willing to sacrifice the life they’ve so painstakingly built for the sake of all humanity?”
Andrew is the pragmatist in the central couple, pushing back against Leonard’s claims of an impending apocalypse with the hardened mindset of someone who has had to fight very hard against societal constraints to find a measure of peace in his life, while Eric is more levelheaded as he takes stock of his circumstances and eventually finds himself in a (plot-motivated) position to believe Leonard’s claims. It is essentially a battle of earnest nihilism vs. open-armed faith taken to apocalyptic extremes, with a dash of undercooked queer representation added for flavor.
The film traffics in the same Christianity-lite questions of faith and acceptance that dominated Shyamalan’s earlier films such as “Signs,” although this time they are presented in surprisingly straightforward fashion befitting the film’s overall pared down approach to its central conflict.
The film derives narrative momentum from its home invasion genre thrills, creating a sandbox for Shyamalan to play in that allows for visual flourishes and cat-and-mouse set pieces that rank among the director’s best. It is in the visual and genre storytelling that Shyamalan’s best instincts lie, making it irksome that he continually hammers at his not-as-deep-as-he-thinks themes with the grace of a smirking teenager who just discovered sarcasm.
The performances are uniformly engaging, with each actor getting an opportunity to add flavor and depth to characters that are written more as archetypes than actual people with ongoing lives outside the setting of the film. Bautista continues his streak of inhabiting what could be played as ‘meathead’-style characters and giving them an endearing humanity that falls closer to character acting than it does grand villainy. Cui impresses in the classic ‘precocious child’ mold, adding a level of gravity and playful curiosity that pushes the performance happily outside of the typical cute-but-bland acting that often pops up in these roles.
Unfortunately, Groff and Aldridge seem particularly wasted, given material that never quite feels real in the way that the film so desperately wants it to be.
At the end of the day, Shyamalan has crafted an incredibly engaging journey along a well-trodden road, albeit one that bogs its travelers down with thematic weight that often leads to lackluster dividends. Whether you choose to take that journey with him will be up to your ability to turn off your brain and just appreciate the experience.
