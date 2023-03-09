For a modern day franchise to make it to a sixth installment is quite a feat in today’s apocalyptic cinematic climate, and for the installment to actually surpass expectations is even rarer. Thankfully, we can add “Scream VI” to that small list, as it manages to leave a brutally delightful mark on viewers.
The film opens just months after the events of “Scream (2022)” to see reunited sisters, Sam (Melissa Barrera) and Tara (Jenna Ortega), having moved from the series’ iconic setting of Woodsboro to New York City in an attempt to shed the baggage of their horrific past. While Tara attempts to move past her trauma by attending college and generally living the life of a typical twenty-something, Sam has yet to process the events and finds herself living in a heavily barricaded apartment and attending therapy sessions with professionals horrified to find out the details of her prior situation.
By embracing a college setting and creating situations where groups of strangers wear Ghostface masks for fun, the film makes a series of gestures towards “Scream 2,” which makes sense in a meta-on-top-of-meta type of way. Otherwise, the film manages to chart its own path in the series by embracing the messiness, and potential deadliness, of the modern day urban sprawl where one is surrounded by strangers of unknown motivations.
“Scream (2022)” holdovers Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown) and her brother Chad (Mason Gooding) have also moved to the city, and it’s Mindy, taking over the ‘Randy’ role in the franchise as the character who acts as the audience surrogate for meta-commentary on the film’s plot, who keys the viewer into the horror trends this installment is working to subvert.
Following the resumption of Ghostface attacks in the city, Mindy points out what faithful viewers will recognize, which is that the film and its characters have moved past their “requel” status and have now become part of a “franchise” which means that no one can be trusted and anyone, even the leads, has the potential to die.
The film embraces the meta-commentary that has been a series staple since the original, and manages to legitimately stay one step ahead of even the most eagle-eyed viewers, creating just enough red herrings to truly make the audience question every character’s potential to be the chief slasher.
The key word for this sequel is inversion, and we watch as every expectation and franchise stand-by is twisted, inverted and remixed to create an experience that is as enjoyable for franchise newcomers as for “Scream” veterans, whose diligence is constantly rewarded with baked-into-the-plot Easter eggs and callbacks that remain fun throughout the film’s runtime without giving into fan-service in a cartoonish sense.
Barrera and Ortega, this generation’s most rapidly ascending scream queen, manage to ably fill the shoes of MIA former franchise lead Sidney Prescott, and even add their own dimensions to the requisite final girl archetype. Their relationship, and its push-and-pull nature, becomes a new thematic thread for the series that lends just enough of an emotional arc to the film for the viewer to become invested in their plight.
For a franchise with this much baggage and history weighing it down, “Scream VI” remains light on its feet and compulsively watchable for the duration of its runtime. Avoid spoilers at all costs, and get ready to go on a wonderfully twisted ride.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.