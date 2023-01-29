Heartbreak hits each of us a bit differently, yet it remains a universally shared part of the human experience, one that has the power to connect as much as it can divide. For the two protagonists of Searchlight Pictures’ new film, “Rye Lane,” shared heartbreak creates a unique language that allows them more opportunities to reveal intimate details than a typical meet-cute would provide.
The film centers on Dom (David Jonsson) and Yas (Vivian Oparah), two 20-somethings searching for a concrete direction in life, who have been left in dire emotional straits by recent breakups. Dom is the more obviously anguished of the two, first appearing in a bathroom stall trying unsuccessfully to rein in his emotions, while Yas has a more impenetrable demeanor, buoyed by bouncy optimism yet hiding a deep reservoir of uncertainty within her gregariousness.
The two come across each other in awkward fashion at an art show, where they’ve been invited by mutual friends, as they attempt to take their first fumbling steps back into the world of the non-rejected. While Dom is reluctant at first to allow himself to open up to a stranger, Yas’ unflappable eccentricity pulls him in nonetheless, thus beginning a rambling, walk-and-talk journey through South London.
In her confidently romantic first feature, director Raine Allen-Miller takes beats from genre touchstones as disparate as “Before Sunrise” and “Starstruck” and repurposes them into a visually-vibrant mosaic of regret, forgiveness and acceptance that allows its characters the grace of stumbling and then picking themselves up. Frequently deploying fisheye lensing and filling the South London surroundings with color and life, Allen-Miller creates a stylized tone that manages to house characters, and especially emotional truths, that still feel empathetically true to life.
Jonsson brings an endearing humility to his characterization of Dom, whose fumbling attempts to reconcile himself with being the romantic runner-up in his prior relationship allow for Oparah’s Yas to put his foibles into perspective, allowing for the possibility that he could wrangle control over his own romantic destiny.
Oparah, on the other hand, does a magnificent job of inhabiting a character whose “manic-pixie-dream-girl” qualities could have lent themselves to a two-dimensional characterization, yet Oparah manages to both draw the realism out of her character’s cheekiness while adding a layer of emotional withholding that comes to light as Yas shows Dom more of her backstory.
Worth noting, as well, are the fantastic performances from the supporting characters who manage to fit perfectly into the film’s tone of exaggerated realism without coming off as overtly cartoonish. In particular, Karene Peter and Benjamin Sarpong-Broni, playing Dom’s ex-girlfriend and best friend respectively, shine in their depictions of characters that are typically given short-thrift in these types of rom-com plots. This is especially true in one of the film’s most hilarious set pieces in which Dom meets with Peter and Sarpong-Broni’s characters following duplicitous actions on their part; what follows unsurprisingly goes sideways to highly amusing effect.
Overall, “Rye Lane” is a nod to rom-coms past that manages to breathe new life into the genre, combining the exaggerated tone of television’s best romances with the sturdy skeleton of the “Before” trilogy’s trademark walk-and-talks. With layered performances and a director that knows exactly how to visualize their story and the South London setting without overshadowing the characters’ emotional journeys, audiences should be able to leave the theater with a smile and a bit more hope in their own romantic lives.
