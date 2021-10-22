Actor Nick Nolte Films “Rittenhouse” (that’s the title) in Rittenhouse Square this Monday. The film is about a young man (Dharon E. Jones ) who befriends a homeless man (Nick Nolte), that lives in Rittenhouse Square and their relationship over the years. It’s directed by Philadelphia native director Brandon Eric Kamin, who’s last film was “The Nomads” was also filmed in Philadelphia.
The production set was very nice, allowing fans and park goers to watch the filming as long as they were quiet during the filming.
