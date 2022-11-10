"Black Panther" was a global phenomenon, and it marked the first time since Wesley Snipes sharpened the knives to play Blade that the Marvel Cinematic Universe(MCU) would feature a Black lead. Naturally, the world couldn't wait for a sequel, but no one could have predicted that the man who would change the landscape of what it meant to be a superhero wouldn't be there to lead it. It's difficult to lose an actor, but it was especially difficult to lose Chadwick Boseman, who was more than just a comic book hero to many; he embodied Black excellence. After it was announced that the role would not be recast, director Ryan Coogler faced the difficult task of beginning to craft a new story.
Despite skeptics and petitions, he pushed forward with a love letter to Motherhood and the creation of a vehicle that would allow us to honor our fallen hero while introducing us to new characters.
A sister and mother bid farewell to a brother and son in this sequel. A country gathers to mourn their king, but just as things appear to be heading in the right direction, a new enemy emerges: Namor played by Tenoch Huerta. This one would emerge from beneath the sea. Wakanda, which had already been fighting invaders looking for vibranium, now had to contend with not just another enemy, but a powerful one.
Namor, also known as Kukulkan, leads the Talokan. He possesses the superstrength and aquatic abilities of the Homo mermanus race, as well as the mutant ability of flight, among other superhuman abilities.
He, like the late King T'challa, wishes to safeguard his people's resources.
Shuri (Letitia Wright) is still the tech wizard attempting to devise solutions to keep their nation safe, but a new genius is on the way. RiRi Williams (Dominique Thorne), alias IronHeart, is an MIT student during the day and a hustler at night. She represents the future and will help Shuri get back on track.
Meanwhile, another woman's loyalty and love of country will be tested, Okoye (Danai Gurira). She is attempting to establish herself in this new Wakanda without her beloved king.
M'baku, the Jabari tribe's leader, is standing firm in his role as a member of the council. He brings levity to young Shuri, as played by fan favorite Winston Duke.
"Wakanda Forever" is a love letter to motherhood, women, and patriotism. This time, the women are put to the test and thrust into the spotlight including Ramonda, who is devoted to her family, Shuri, who must come to the forefront and Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o), who adored T'challa. All are attempting to move forward while protecting their beloved Wakanda.
We can see it in Namor and Namora's relationship as well. Namora, played by Mabel Cadena, adores her cousin but doubts his vision. She guards her people as fiercely as she guards her cousin. It is important to note that every effort was made to hire Latino actors of Mesoamerican descent. This is not common in modern films, where Latinos are only seen as white passing and rarely get to celebrate their Mayan ancestry, which is not a thing of the past but is very much present in modern Latin America. Seeing Tenoch Huerta, a Mexican man with brown skin, on the screen with agency and strength is quite emotional, and brown kids, like many young Black kids seeing T'challa for the first time, will feel the same way.
Another aspect that contributes to the beauty of "Wakanda Forever" is the set designs. Academy award winner, Hannah Bechler, created a mystical and awe-inspiring underwater world this time. No expense was spared in the creation of Talokan. Again, costuming was a major factor. Ruth Carter worked her magic once more, draping African royalty in finery while also bringing the beauty of Mayan culture to the forefront in elegant, powerful headdresses.
Right when we thought things couldn't get any better, Rihanna came back with a new song called "Lift Me Up" after a six-year absence. Ludwig Goransson, a longstanding collaborator of Coogler's, gave the picture the musical and spiritual boost it required by looking to the African continent and the Mayan culture for inspiration.
"Wakanda Forever" is a film about the healing of the Wakandans and the Talokans, as well as the franchise's many fans. One cannot move forward until the past is reconciled, and Ryan Coogler provided us with this beautiful tribute to his friend and brother.
