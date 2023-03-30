One of the most popular video games, “Dungeons & Dragons,” is heading to the big screen. The adaptation of the famous game to the movie screen was not simple, but the wait was well worth it.
Combining humor, adventure, and action, “Dungeon & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” presents a successful formula.
The film stars Michelle Rodriguez, Chris Pine, Justice Smith, Hugh Grant and Regé-Jean Page. The group are the best of friends as well as thieves.
While Page is not the main character in the film, he does have some of the best scenes. He plays the ferocious paladin Xenk Yendar. His character does not understand or appreciate sarcasm or comedy, making him the film’s scene-stealer.
Page, who rose to fame as Duke Simon Basset in Shonda Rhimes’ “Bridgerton” on Netflix, accepted the role because it allowed him to flex his comedic muscles. Women will still swoon over him as Xenk Yendar, a man who is every bit the myth and legend he has created in his mind. He maintains his course regardless of the circumstances. The goal is to always remain in character, adding to the ridicule that our anti-heroes are subjected to.
Since playing the role, his star has only risen, with his name being added to the short list of candidates to become the next James Bond.
Page talked about the inner workings of his character, especially his inability to detect humor.
“He truly is a knight in shining armor. The righteous have no place in irony. It was a lot of fun, keeping a straight face in front of such a talented cast was extremely difficult.
“Knowing that whatever nonsense I threw out, Chris Pine would run with it because he’s so sharp and witty, it’s even wittier,” Page continued. “Michelle Rodriguez is an expert at creating chaos, and Hugh Grant can turn something charming that none of us could have thought of at the time into something fantastic.”
The heroes in “Honor Among Thieves” aren’t necessarily the heroes that you need but are given, and it is what makes this film even more fun.
“Isn’t that what life is like,” Jean laughingly states, adding that “Cucumbers got nothing on me,” in reference to Xenk’s ability to maintain his cool under the hottest of climates.
Amanda Monk’s costuming adds to the enigma that is Xenk. The character manages to remain calm amidst the chaos, his hair beautifully crafted and his cape flowing in the wind.
This can be seen in scenes where the reluctant heroes fight to keep their quest alive while Xenk glides through the battle determined not to raise his blood pressure while battling his enemies left and right.
“I think our directors, John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, have something unique here where they examine what a hero is,” Page adds. “This guy is so committed to doing everything right. He is so righteous and so stoic. What appears to be a straight man is actually him being ridiculous.
“So we start relating to our band of ragtags who are the real heroes of the movie. Who can’t quite compute how you hold this together. So getting to play in that space is something we all really enjoyed. It was truly a joy to be in this creative space”
Page is correct. In a world that seeks to erase people of color from history, it’s refreshing to see them front and center in fantasy and adventure films like this.
His name may not be the most prominent above the headlines, but Regé-Jean Page left an indelible mark in “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” which hits theaters globally Friday.
