For Black America, the 1970s were a watershed moment. Black people were less interested in integrating and more interested in reconnecting with their roots. Following the assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy, the continued conflict in Vietnam and Richard Nixon’s victory, all hope for advancement seemed to have vanished.
The concert experience was also changing for Americans, who were now content to sit in a field for hours on end, watching their favorite bands perform at numerous festivals. So, while most were traveling to Upstate New York for Woodstock, the Harlem Cultural Festival was taking place right in the heart of Harlem.
Tony Lawrence was the driving force behind the Harlem Cultural Festival. Lawrence, a lounge singer, promoter, hustler and natural communicator, persuaded politicians, and artists to join his brainchild.
The good news is that Questlove’s new Hulu documentary, “Summer of Soul” captures the festival’s best moments on film and brings them to you. The documentary vividly depicts Harlem’s melting pot, but it also demonstrates how the 1970s, in terms of Soul Music, were turning a corner. Black people were no longer referring to themselves as Negro, but as Black. The music was no longer concentrated on appealing to white America, but rather on speaking directly to Black people’s hardships. Dashikis, leather vests and bell bottoms took the place of the old guard’s suits. The Afro was the crowning glory of any outfit. Everything was front and center in this ode to Black cultural heritage.
Despite new genres, “Summer of Soul” revealed that Gospel music remained an important component of the African American musical landscape. The Edwin Hawkins Choir is one of the best examples of this. Ed Hawkins, an Oakland native, recognized that young people were more interested in spirituality than in religion, so he took the church to them. Mahalia Jackson, the grand dame of gospel, also performed in front of a crowd who grew up listening to her music, but one of the film’s highlight were The Staple Singers, a different type of Christian group. They infused blues into gospel, led by Pops Staples on guitar and Mavis Staples’ raspy voice.
The fusion of Black and Latino instrumentalization is another great moment in “Summer of Soul.” The synthesis of jazz, salsa, and African beats arose from the Nuyorican music movement. While Lawrence’s audience was predominantly Black, seeing Ray Barreto and his band demonstrated that he recognized the importance of Latinos, particularly Puerto Ricans, to the festival.
The 5th Dimension’s Marilyn McCoo and Billie Davis witnessing themselves perform in front of the crowd is a terrific scene in the documentary. It allowed them to revisit one of their career’s highlights.
Questlove did an excellent job of conveying to the younger generation how the performances provided a source of hope for the community through difficult times. Heroine was spreading across town, and the tension between the community and the citizens seemed to be occurring daily. The festival was a welcoming break from these heartaches.
The most invigorating part in “Summer of Soul” was the introduction of Sly and the family Stone. There was amazing jazz, rock, and funk, but no one did it better than Sly when it came to fusing these genres.
Sly was a booming proclamation of the changing of the guards, while David Ruffin had a quintessential Motown sound. His performance is noteworthy because, despite his limited career, he influenced every current musical talent.
“Summer of Soul” is a love letter to African American culture and people.
