The Oscar nominations were announced this morning. Everyone was waiting with bated breath to see if their predictions were correct. It appears that the Oscar voters heard the chatter and made predictions come true, as well as surprising us. Will Smith and Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, both from Philadelphia, were among the nominees announced.
Will Smith received his third Academy Award nomination for his performance as Richard Williams in the film "King Richard." He was also nominated for producer, and if the film wins best picture, he could walk away with two statues.
He will face off against Denzel Washington, who was nominated for his performance as Macbeth in the "Tragedy of Macbeth." With his ninth nomination, he became the Academy's most nominated Black actor.
The other Philadelphia nominee was Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, who was recognized for his direction of the documentary "Summer of Soul (or when the revolution could not be televised)." Thompson, who has already won awards from Critics Choice Documentary, is one of the documentary field's front runners.
Overall, it was a good morning for Black talent, both in front of and behind the camera. Ariana DeBose and Aunjanue Ellis were nominated for best supporting actress for their efforts. Ellis played the rousing Oracene Price in "King Richard." Debose makes Oscar history as the first Afro-Latina and queer actress to be nominated for her performance as Anita in "West Side Story." The Beyhive rejoiced from the rooftops when Beyonce received her first Academy Award nomination for the song "Be Alive" from the film "King Richard." If the academy wants to boost ratings, Queen B will be invited to perform.
Joining Questlove in the documentary category are Traci Curry and acclaimed director Stanley Nelson for the thought-provoking film "Attica." The film chronicles the 1971 uprising at the Attica Prison in New York State that shined a spotlight on the brutal conditions inmates endured
Although "Coming to America 2" did not receive an Oscar nomination for Best Costume, it did receive one for Best Hair and Makeup, making the trio of Stacy Morris, Mike Marino, and Carla Farmer Oscar nominees.
Paul Tazewell was honored in the costume category for his work on "West Side Story." The ladies from "Passing" missed the mark and many thought Ruth Negga would make the cut and Jennifer Hudson didn't make enough noise to make the Best Actress category. It would have been nice to see Colman Domingo's name called out for his moving performance in "Zola," but we'll see what happens at the Spirit Awards.
The Academy had one of the highest voter turnouts, resulting in more women being recognized in categories such as director and cinematography. Yes, the above nominees are a step in the right direction for Black talent, but there is still a lot of work to be done. Black women and women of color continue to struggle to receive nominations as leading ladies, demonstrating that Hollywood still has a long way to go in terms of providing Black Women and Women of Color with roles that allow them to stretch their talent. However, for the city of Brotherly Love, we can proudly say that two of our own are Oscar nominees, and hopefully on March 27th, both of them will make it to the stage to shout out West Philly.
