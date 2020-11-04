For nearly 30 years, the Philadelphia Film Festival has been the Film Society’s marquee event. At the center of the Film Society’s mission, the Philadelphia Film Festival brings the best in independent and international film to audiences in Philadelphia. PFF gathers filmmakers, industry professionals, and cinephiles from around the world for 11 days, celebrating film as an artform that can not only entertain, but also inspire, educate and create community.
This year has been a peculiar to say the least, but the Film Society’s dedication to bringing diverse and acclaimed titles to Philadelphia audiences has never wavered. Here are the 29th annual Philadelphia Film Festival Award winners:
Pinkenson Local Feature Competition
"40 Years A Prisoner," Tommy Oliver, USA, English, 2020, 110 minutes: Philadelphia native Tommy Oliver follows the efforts of Mike Africa Jr. to exonerate his parents, both incarcerated members of the revolutionary group MOVE. Honorable Mention: "Beethoven in Beijing."
First Feature Competition
"Farewell Amor," Ekwa Msangi, USA, English and Portuguese, 2020, 101 minutes: Ekwa Msangi’s debut feature is a beautifully observed look at an Angolan family finally reunited nearly two decades after being.
Narrative Feature Competition
"Preparations to be Together for an Unknown Period of Time," Lili Horvát, Hungary, Hungarian, 2020, 95 minutes: A 40-year-old neurosurgeon leaves her prestigious job in America to follow the man she loves back to their home city of Budapest. When she gets there, the man claims they’ve never met. Honorable Mention for Best Direction: Cristos Nikou, "Apples." Honorable Mention for Performance: Casey Rohl in "White Lie." Honorable Mention for Creative Originality: "Survival Skills."
Documentary Feature Competition
"Some Kind of Heaven," Lance Oppenheim, USA, English, 2020, 83 minutes: Set at America’s largest retirement community, this sensitive, surprising doc follows four residents for whom this ‘Disneyland for seniors’ isn’t the fairy tale they’d imagined. Honorable Mention: "Mayor."
Short Film Competition
"Mizuko," Kira Dane and Katelyn Rebelo, 15 minutes: Inspired by a Buddhist ritual for grieving abortions, a Japanese-American woman reevaluates what it means to end her pregnancy. Honorable Mention: "Huntsville Station."
