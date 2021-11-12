When a person classified as a member of one racial group is accepted or perceived (“passes”) as a member of another, this is referred to as passing. In this case, a person who appears to be white but is actually black. This is the subject matter of the film “Passing.” The story revolves around two women, Irene and Clara. Both are fair skinned with European features, with one choosing to pass while the other embraces her Blackness.
Rebecca Hall took on the task of adapting Nella Larsen’s novel for the big screen. This film was more than just her directorial debut; it was an examination of her own family member’s decision to pass, in this case her maternal grandfather’s.
One of the misconceptions about passing is that it is about victimhood rather than a forced choice. It is a choice to live a life without constraints, but at a high cost.
She explains why victimhood isn’t the proper term, “These are troupes that Larsen even undermined. One of them is the tragic mulatto. Essentially the narratives are like the person who passes makes a terrible choice and will be punished. What Nella Larson is doing, she’s not critiquing the person who passing, she’s critiquing society for making the person pass and all of society for making you rigid and making the conversation transcend race. Ultimately it’s about having the freedom to be the person we want to be.”
African Americans have experienced forced integration, which lead to colorism and as a result, this need to pass. Hall explains, “This is kinda the point of this film. There is no monolithic idea of Blackness or whiteness. Femaleness or Gayness. All these categories we like to stick people in are very limiting.”
She further emphasized that she wanted to make the audience focus on the story.
“It’s part of the reason why I chose to shoot it in black and white. We talk about black and white, but it isn’t literal, it’s really a thousand shades of grey.”
The complexity of Irene and Claire’s relationship is a common theme throughout the film. In one scene, Irene (Tessa Thompson) was annoyed by Claire’s (Ruth Negga) wanting to fraternize with the Black people while enjoying the privileges of being white. Claire on the other hand wasn’t realizing the severity of her wanting to socialize with her friend in Black Harlem.
“You have a level of complicity where Claire has that longing to return and wants to be a part of her community and Irene being critical of it. You also have Irene who has her own complications. We are looking at a woman who is so obsessed with her rightness. She is obsessed with being the right kind of wife, the right kind of member of the Black community and reading crisis magazine. She’s organizing the dance for the welfare league, but she can’t talk to her husband about race and about the realities of living in America.”
While the starting point of this film may be race and how each chooses to navigate that journey it’s also about class. Irene and Brian (Andre Holland) are an Upper Class Black couple. He’s a doctor, they live in a brownstone and have a maid. They mingle with the society people and whites who enjoy coming to Harlem for the color as well as to ease themselves of their White Guilt. They too live an insulated life.
It’s as Rebecca’s states “the layers are constantly shifting between all parties.” The person who passes has to give up everything they love and know for the sake of a perceived better life, and the family who is left behind loses a loved one but loves them enough to let them make the decision. The split between the parties is something we are still repairing today.
Passing is currently streaming on Netflix.
