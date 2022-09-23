In film, there haven’t been many stories about young Black women. When it comes to coming of age, it’s a demographic that is frequently overlooked, and all too often, it’s tragedy after tragedy.
When it was announced that Sanaa Lathan’s directorial debut, “On the Come Up,” would be screening at the Toronto International Film Festival, there was a lot of excitement.
The film, based on Angie Thomas’s book of the same name, will be released in theaters and on Paramount Plus. She also wrote who also wrote “The Hate You Give”
Brianna Jackson, aka Lil Law, is this film’s young heroine. Brianna, played by Jamila Gray, is the daughter of late neighborhood rap legend Lawless, who was gunned down just as his star was rising. Brianna and her brother Trey are abandoned by their mother, who turns to drugs to cope with her grief.
The film focuses on the family’s struggle to rebuild as Brianna’s mother, Jay (Sanaa Lathan) attempts to live a sober life.
In order to help her family overcome poverty, she turns to battle rap, hoping to be discovered like her late father. The cast and director sat down for an interview and discussed their experiences making this coming-of-age story about a young African-American girl.
The lady chosen to lead this cast was Jamila Gray. Gray was asked about some pivotal dialogue in the film. “You can’t spell Brilliant without Bri,” something that her aunt Pooh( Da’vine Joy Randolph) constantly reminds her of.
“By the time I got to that line, it was just overwhelming. I lived in the character for so long and feel like everything for the character pivoted for the character at that moment. It was me as Bri taking ownership of the character and where I had come from. It was so moving and the energy, that night in the room, was so crazy,” she stated.
Helping her find her voice as a rapper was North Carolina’s finest, Rapsody. Gray explained how having her support and guidance helped build the role.
“Rapsody is a genius. She’s so amazing at what she does and she taught me so much especially as much as her movement, developing my voice for Bri, and just about classic hip hop. She gave me a playlist of older artists and I watched videos of rappers from that era to see how they moved. My movement’s as Jamila are not the same as Bri. “
One of the most important takeaways from “On The Come Up” is not Bri’s desire to be a rapper, but the fact that many young women in similar situations can relate to this story. Gray was asked what she hoped young women watching this film would see.
“I feel like everything you’ve gone through makes you who you are, embrace it, even if it’s ugly. Be proud of where you come from because your story speaks to other people and once you own it you can become the most powerful version of yourself,” Gray said.
Like any young teenager, Bri has great friends to help her deal with her struggles and everyday challenges. Miles Guiterrez (Sonny) and Michael Cooper Jr (Malik) are her anchors.
The actors shared what it was like to be a part of this exciting journey.
“I think the dynamic between Malik, Sonny and Bri was amazing. Surrounding yourself with good people is important. Malik and Sonny help ground Bri in different ways,” Cooper said.
Guiterrez plays a smart, young gay man with agency. It was asked why this type of representation is so important for adolescents.
“I appreciate that it was noticed that it was done in a caring way. They know he’s gay and its not that they don’t talk about its just not what’s alway the topic of conversation. It’s important to see a character like in a dynamic like that (friendship group).Sonny storyline is a story about Black queer joy. I was just really happy that Sonny was exuberant in being himself,” he said.
Author Angie Thomas explained why she wrote the book and why we need more stories about young Black women.
“Bri’s story is similar to mine. When I was sixteen, I wanted to be a rapper. I loved storytelling but I didn’t think someone like me could be an author because of where I came from and all of these different things. I thought I could be a rapper, however, I wasn’t very good. I thought of writing as a means of getting us out of poverty. My mom unexpectedly lost her job. That’s the story of so many young people, they see Hip Hop as a way out.”
Thomas expounded by saying “I wanted to tell the story of this young woman, who sees hip hop as a way out, but also as a way to be heard.”
Sanaa Lathan, an accomplished actress, donned the director’s cape to bring this story to the big screen. She found herself with time on her hands during the pandemic, so she made a short film starring her dog. The film was shared, and as a result of this experiment, she was given the opportunity to direct her first film.
The actress explained why she was ready to take the risk at this point in her career and why she chose this particular story.
“I saw a lot of my younger self in Bri. I saw a lot of my family members in Jay and Da’Vine. My biggest thing is I want to get to the truth of these characters journey’s and the truth of this world. It was also about hiring great people. I found Jamila amongst 200 audition tapes,” she said.
The topic then shifted to the fact that this film was premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival, where Lathan is one of a group of Black Women directors making their debut.
“It’s important because when I was coming up I didn’t see myself reflected. Not until recently since the pandemic, since BLM and TimesUp, now we are in a world where people are demanding representation in front and behind the camera. It’s about time. Our stories matter and our stories are just as valid,” the director said.
“On The Come Up” is in theaters now and is also streaming on the Paramount Plus platform.
