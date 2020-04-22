"This Is Us" actor Niles Fitch is making Disney history.
Fitch, who starred as the younger version of Sterling K. Brown's character on the popular NBC series, plays Prince Tuma in the new Disney + sci-fi fantasy film "Secret Society of Second-Born Royals."
The role makes Fitch Disney's first black, live action prince.
The film tells the story of Sam, who is a different type of Disney princess. Played by Peyton Elizabeth Lee of "Andi Mack" fame, Sam is described as "a rebellious teen living in the kingdom of Illyria," according to a report by Entertainment Weekly.
"Sam has always felt like not only is she second born, but she is also second best," Lee told EW. "She is struggling to find where she can shine and where she belongs."
Fitch, 18, recently tweeted the news of his star turn in the film.
"Welcome Disney's first Black prince @disneyplus," he tweeted.
The young actor found fame portraying the teenaged Randall Pearson on "This Is Us."
"Secret Society of Second-Born Royals" is scheduled to stream this summer on Disney +.
