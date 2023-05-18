As soon as it was announced that a remake of the classic hit "White Men Can’t Jump" would be produced, internet users began to groan. The original, starring Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson, is a well-loved classic.

This new version stars "Power’s" Sinqua Walls and rapper/aspiring actor Jack Harlow. This modernized rendition of "White Men Can't Jump" follows a similar pattern but we meet new characters.

