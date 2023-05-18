As soon as it was announced that a remake of the classic hit "White Men Can’t Jump" would be produced, internet users began to groan. The original, starring Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson, is a well-loved classic.
This new version stars "Power’s" Sinqua Walls and rapper/aspiring actor Jack Harlow. This modernized rendition of "White Men Can't Jump" follows a similar pattern but we meet new characters.
Walls plays Kamal Allen, a former basketball phenom who has an unfortunate incident that deters him from becoming a professional basketball player. Harlow plays Jeremy, a health obsessed fitness guru whose knee injury keeps him from his dream.The two team up for a basketball tournament to win money each one of them desperately needs.
As in the previous film, the women in their lives also play a motivating factor for why they team up. Harlow is playing opposite Laura Harrier who portrays Tatiana, an aspiring dancer, and Teyana Taylor is having quite a moment as Imani, Allen’s girlfriend.
Walls and Taylor sat down and shared their thoughts on what makes this rendition of the classic something that should interest viewers.
One of the interesting aspects of this version of "White Men Can’t Jump" is the dynamic between Imani and Kamal. Imani doesn’t always agree with Kamal’s decisions, but instead of causing conflict, she chooses a different route.
“I believe it is critical not to fight solely for the sake of fighting," Taylor shares. "What I like best about the Kamal and Imani connection is that she can hold him accountable, and we see him embrace that accountability.
“I like how she was patient and gentle until she realized she needed to be firmer after discovering some of Kamal's decisions,” she adds.
Imani understood that Kamal needed space to reconcile his past. Walls spoke about how it was portraying someone that lost his dreams due to youthful mistakes.
“I believe Kamal's past teaches us all a valuable lesson. He earned the opportunity to mature. Unfortunately, there is a failure to give people space to grow as a result of the internet," Allen says.
“He is shown grace at home but not in public," he adds. "Everyone he encounters reminds him of his history, until he meets Jeremy. In an unexpected way, Jeremy assists Kamal in realizing his worth.”
While basketball brings these two men together, it is really only a conduit for each man to deal with unresolved difficulties. This rendition of "White Men Can't Jump" is about two men dealing with their pasts and striving to be the best versions of themselves.
Audiences are still getting the humor that made the original so fun. The smack-talking of pick up basketball is still present in the hustle it takes to maneuver in that environment.
It was also wise for producer/writer Kenya Barris to distance this film from the original, allowing moviegoers to recognize after the first scene that this film is its own thing and rather enjoyable.
"White Men Can’t Jump" starts streaming on Hulu on May 19.
