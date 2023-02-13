Dave Franco co-wrote and directed the American rom-com film "Somebody I Used to Know" with his wife Alison Brie. She stars in the film along with Jay Ellis, and Kiersey Clemons.
The premise of the film is workaholic Ally reunites with ex-boyfriend Sean on a trip to her hometown which causes her to question her life choices. This feeling is heightened when she meets Cassidy, a younger woman who reminds her of herself.
On a recent press run, the cast and creatives were asked what inspired the film and if they had ever gone back and revisited old love.
Franco, who’s more known for his work in front of the camera, explained his inspiration for some of the themes explored in the film.
“We wanted to explore everything you know about the concept of the one that got away," Franco explained. "We have a tendency to remember those relationships favorably. We only remember the good things, but if you ever reconnect with that person, you will remember that there were inherent problems in the relationship and there is a reason why they left, confirming that you should never have met in the first place.
"It's about rediscovering yourself as well. Also, are you satisfied with who you've become, and if not, [is it] not too late to pivot?”
Franco also made a distinctive decision with the ending of the film.
“Every step of the way we were trying to subvert expectations and keep the audience guessing with every twisted turn, especially with the ending because in these types of movies there’s usually only a few options on how it should end.”
It was also refreshing to see the male friend Benny (Danny Pudi) gathering Ally (Alison Brie) for her actions.
“Danny Pudi is real life best friends with Alison so it was nice that was noticed," Franco added. "Benny is a good person, and is that best friend willing to say, 'Ally you’re doing dumb things.'”
Brie discussed how she came to tell the story with Franco and the process of bringing these characters to life.
“We had a lot of conversations about the concept of the one that got away," said Brie. "I was thinking in my 20s, and even [in my] teens prior to meeting Dave, I was always very on and off again in my relationships and I really wanted to analyze that.”
Jay Ellis portrays Sean, the one that got away. It just so happens he’s also in a new relationship and is doing some self-reflecting of his own.
"I don’t think I've ever been that person to reflect back...but for me what was interesting was Sean's character specifically being in a very specific moment and thinking 'maybe I am rushing into marriage,'" Ellis commented. "He looks back on who he used to be because of his relationship with Ally; he was wondering if he had become who he wanted to be.”
Kiersey Clemons, who plays Sean's fiance Cassidy, is initially very supportive of Ally and Sean's friendship. She is content with their relationship and does not compare herself to Ally. This is an important choice in the film because Black women in roles like this are often portrayed as spiteful or inferior.
Cassidy dances to her own beat, and what she and Sean share is nothing like his previous relationship.
“As I was reading the script, I just opened [up] to go on this journey with Cassidy," said Clemons. "As an actor I just try to embrace the ride, and this movie did that for me. I enjoyed the process.”
"Somebody I Used to Know" is a fun film with a stellar cast that looks at dating and friendship in different ways. It also reminds us that it's okay to look back, to learn from the past and use it to pivot and become the best version of ourselves.
The film premiered on Prime Video on Feb. 10, just in time for Valentine’s Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.