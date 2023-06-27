“The Perfect Find” is the newest addition to Netflix’s collection of romantic comedies. The film features Gabrielle Union, a newly single woman who enters a romantic relationship with a much younger man, Keith Powers.
Union portrays Jenna, a fashion editor who recently broke up with her long-term love Brian (DB Woodside). To add insult to injury she was also let go of her job. Jenna returns to her parent’s home to mend her broken heart and hide from the media that has covered her breakup very publicly.
Jenna’s return home, while welcomed at first, quickly becomes tiresome, and she is sent on her way. She is compelled to return to New York City, specifically Brooklyn, to pick up the pieces of her now disorganized life.
Jenna, in her 40s, finds herself at the crossroads of professional and romantic failure and is unsure how to proceed. In order to take control of her life, she approaches her former friend and rival Darcy (Gina Torres). Darcy and Jenna began their careers together with Jenna always being on the winning end, including in the dating department. Having to work extra-hard, Darcy was able to make a name for herself in the fashion industry. She fully takes advantage of their current power dynamic but still offers Jenna a job after putting her through the paces with a bit of humiliation.
Soon afterward, Jenna meets Eric (Powers) at a party; he’s a film student and just so happens to be Darcy’s son. While the dynamic between older women and younger men is not a new one, it is still one that isn’t seen enough on the screen. So it is nice to see a mature person who is grappling with her self image being pursued by a younger man.
If you’re waiting for some spicy scenes between Powers and Union because there’s finally a dynamic of an older woman and younger man on the screen, this isn’t the film for you. However, there’s still a lot of intimacy and chemistry between the two stars. Jenna’s cautiousness towards Eric’s advancement is natural and fun, and fits in beautifully with their courtship. These are two people who are attracted to each other but also have a lot in common; they genuinely enjoy each other’s company.
Writer Leigh Davenport adapted the novel by Tia Williams, and director Numa Perrier expertly captures the couple’s playful banter and compelling attraction to one another.
Perrier intelligently showcases Jenna’s life before breakup in the film’s opening credits via newspaper photos and headlines to music by Billie Holiday and Louis Armstong’s “You Can’t Lose a Broken Heart,” helping the audience understand how far from grace our heroine has fallen. Directing her second feature film, Perrier pays homage to great comedies and love flicks from the 1990s that introduced us to many of today’s stars.
Union, who is having a fantastic year, is great as Jenna, a woman starting over. Powers is entertaining as her counterpart and credible as her romantic interest. Torres is delightful as Darcy. Perrier did a wonderful job of incorporating New York City as a third character into this drama.
“The Perfect Find,” now available to stream, is a pleasant escape from the summer’s abundance of special effects and automobiles, making it an ideal fit for the Netflix platform.
