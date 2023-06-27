“The Perfect Find” is the newest addition to Netflix’s collection of romantic comedies. The film features Gabrielle Union, a newly single woman who enters a romantic relationship with a much younger man, Keith Powers.

Union portrays Jenna, a fashion editor who recently broke up with her long-term love Brian (DB Woodside). To add insult to injury she was also let go of her job. Jenna returns to her parent’s home to mend her broken heart and hide from the media that has covered her breakup very publicly.

