From the opening seconds of “Chevalier,” two things become abundantly clear: this is not a biopic that aims for complete historical fidelity, and star Kelvin Harrison Jr. can really rock a violin solo.
The film was inspired by the true story of Joseph Bologne (Harrison Jr.), the illegitimate son of an enslaved Senegalese woman and a French plantation owner, who rose to prominence in France as a violinist, composer and fencer in the 18th century. The movie follows Bologne as he attempts to leverage his friendship with the embattled Queen Marie Antoinette to become the director of the Paris Opera as the stirrings of the French Revolution began to grow in volume in the French capitol.
With a wealth of possible angles to explore in the incredibly fascinating life story of Bologne, director Stephen Williams chooses to focus the piece on Bologne’s insulation from his own background due to the trappings of his royal lifestyle as a “Chevalier” in the French high court, as well as his forbidden romance with a married opera singer.
Unfortunately, by focusing more of its attention on the latter of these two plot threads as it goes on, the film loses the ambition and stylistic focus of its more inwardly-focused moments as Bologne is confronted by the consequences of his own arrogance regarding his faith in the support of the French aristocracy and their eventual racist repudiation of his talents.
Williams captures the picture in a decidedly anachronistic fashion, albeit one that seems fitting due to Bologne’s artistic temperament and renegade streak. The camera glides throughout the settings, often just barely keeping up with the whizzing machinations of its protagonist’s desires and provocations. The film does a particularly good job of accentuating its musical sequences, giving them room to breathe while avoiding over-stylizing the camerawork used to capture the performers.
The most engrossing aspect of the piece is ultimately the brash and arresting performance by Harrison Jr. in the title role. Most well-known for his role in the indie hit “Waves,” Harrison Jr. takes a role that easily could have slid into staid biographical quirks and manages to imbue it with a sense of vitality that never ceases to vacuum in the viewer’s attention. Much of his performance is predicating on revealing the hidden depths of Bologne’s inner life through his physicality and musical performances, which is a task that Harrison Jr. proves incredibly skilled at.
While the first half of the film pushes forward at a brisk pace as Bologne revels in the pleasures his musical talents provide and challenges a potential musical usurper to a competition between dueling operas, the movie ultimately is stymied by the weight of its myriad plot threads as it moves into its second half.
As the results of Bologne’s affair with the forbidden opera singer prove personally disastrous, and the looming threat of the French Revolution becomes a reality for Bologne, who realizes he must push back against the antagonism of the French aristocracy, it becomes clear that plot has taken the driver’s seat over the more engaging angle of exploring Bologne’s interior life.
Despite these late game missteps, “Chevalier” still manages to present a stylish and artfully-rendered portrait of an artist in crisis that is consistently buoyed by the presence of the magnetic Harrison Jr.
