From the opening seconds of “Chevalier,” two things become abundantly clear: this is not a biopic that aims for complete historical fidelity, and star Kelvin Harrison Jr. can really rock a violin solo.

The film was inspired by the true story of Joseph Bologne (Harrison Jr.), the illegitimate son of an enslaved Senegalese woman and a French plantation owner, who rose to prominence in France as a violinist, composer and fencer in the 18th century. The movie follows Bologne as he attempts to leverage his friendship with the embattled Queen Marie Antoinette to become the director of the Paris Opera as the stirrings of the French Revolution began to grow in volume in the French capitol.

