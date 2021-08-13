Once in a lifetime, an artist emerges who alters the musical landscape; that artist was Aretha Franklin. How does one bring a story about a woman who was notorious for protecting her privacy to life? Begin by determining how much of her story you want to share. Franklin did some of the work by casting Jennifer Hudson in the title role.
“Respect” spans her life from a young girl to reconnecting with her gospel roots in “Amazing Grace.” This film is more of a tribute to Aretha Franklin rather than a comprehensive account.
There are a few things that are obvious in “Respect.” This film wasn’t going to expose anything new. The filmmakers wanted to honor a life well-lived.
For those unfamiliar with Aretha Franklin’s beginnings, the film starts with a look at her childhood. We see her growing up in her father’s home, where she is cared for by her grandmother and siblings. Barbara Siggers Franklin, her mother, was a big part of her life and the source of her singing talent.
The church was at the center of Franklin’s life, but the family circle was larger than churchgoers. Among her father’s friends were luminaries such as Sam Cooke, Dinah Washington, Jackie Wilson, Rev James Cleveland and, most notably, Rev Martin Luther King; all of this would shape her musical DNA.
Skye Dakota shines as the young Aretha Franklin, transporting the audience to a world of a strict biblical household. The scene at the piano, the singing between her and Audra McDonald (Barbara Franklin) is endearing and filled with love.
“Respect” does an excellent job transitioning from the young Aretha Franklin to Jennifer Hudson as the adult Aretha. The audience is treated to a musical delight because Hudson is a phenomenal singer; however, the question of what role this film fills for the lifelong Aretha Franklin fan looms.
“Respect” should be a film for a generation who only knew Aretha Franklin from President Obama’s inauguration, Grammy performances, or Kennedy Center Honors tribute to Carol King. Having said that, the novice fan does not get a clear understanding of her early difficulties because they sanitized those moments rather than being open and honest about her early missteps.
It’s difficult to understand why the film feels so at ease telling the story of Ms. Franklin’s turbulent relationship with her first husband, Ted White. However, it is not as forthcoming about her becoming a mother twice before the age of 15.
When it comes to telling the story of Rev. CL Franklin, the same level of care is used. It’s as if exposing flaws in historical figures who have made significant contributions to the landscape of Black American life tarnishes them.
It was also disappointing to see the ambiguity surrounding her Muscle Shoals recordings. Aretha Franklin’s connection with those musicians was critical to her career’s revival. By focusing on the apparent racial tensions rather than the magic of Muscle Shoals, young viewers are prevented from seeing the fact that that region of the country produced some of the best soul music.
Respect does not say anything insightful about Franklin, but it does feature some excellent performances. Ted White, played by Marlon Wayans, is terrifying. He effortlessly transforms from a devoted husband to a living nightmare. Wayans is a gifted actor who deserves more opportunities to showcase his abilities.
Forrest Whitaker’s performance as CL Franklin is outstanding. He had an equally difficult task in bringing the legend to life. A man who was respected and revered but deeply flawed was born because of his efforts.
This brings us to the woman in charge of bringing the icon to life. Jennifer Hudson was cast in the starring role, but her performance isn’t always as convincing as it should be. Playing an icon is a monumental task, but this icon had a distinct singing style. She was wise not to try to imitate Franklin’s singing, instead focusing on her essence. She frequently failed to convey Franklin’s presence in pivotal moments, such as the scene with Wexler (Marc Maron) depicting the regaining control of her musical direction. If you watch any of Aretha Franklin’s interviews, one thing becomes clear: she knows who she is as an artist and has no problem sidestepping anyone who dares to challenge her. The film also failed to deliver Aretha Franklin’s trademark wit; this failure falls squarely on Tracey Scott Wilson’s shoulders.
As a result, while “Amazing Grace” is an integral part of her legacy, it would have been nice if the film included moments from the 1970s. Aretha Franklin’s musical collaboration with Curtis Mayfield in the 1970s was cemented by the fact that she was a musical chameleon long before it was a thing. The “Sparkle” Soundtrack is an excellent example of this harmonious union. She may not have had the same mainstream success as in the previous decade. Nonetheless, her relationship with her Black audience grows stronger because of her activism and understanding of the importance of Black culture through appearances on programs such as “Soul Train.” The 1970s delivered us the woman who would stand on her own two feet.
“Respect” serves as a highlight reel of Aretha Franklin’s first two chapters as a performer. This is not a biography. Her status as an icon deserved a more fleshed-out film. The family understandably wanted to honor their loved one, but part of preserving someone’s legacy is telling the whole story. The bigger question is whether a two-hour film can convey all the above. It may be necessary to look to Sam Pollard or Garrett Bradley to create a 5-part documentary so that this younger generation truly understands why the world came to a halt on August 16, 2018, when Aretha Franklin joined the heavenly choir.
