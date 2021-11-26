Halle Berry hasn’t gotten much of an opportunity to stretch her acting wings in the twenty years since she won an Oscar.
“I didn’t get offered all these wonderful scripts with great directors, and yet I had an expectation to only do award-winning performances,” she stated. As we continue to discuss how difficult it is for Black actors to land leading roles, Berry decided to take the bull by the horns and create her own vehicle. “Bruised” is a film about a disgraced MMA fighter that was originally conceived for a young white actor. Something about the role spoke to her, and she decided to change the character’s race and age as the story progressed. Surprisingly, she also dared to take a seat behind the camera.
“Bruised” tells the story of Jackie Justice (Halle Berry), a once-promising Mixed Martial Arts fighter who disintegrated during a title fight. Instead of fighting her demons in the ring, she now cleans toilets, hiding from the world that once cheered for her as she chased the bottom of an alcoholic squirt bottle.
Desi, her manager/boyfriend/roommate (Adan Castro), adds to the conflict. He’s the stereotypical loser who blames her rather than accepting responsibility for his part in her demise. Just when Jackie thinks things can’t get any worse, her dysfunctional mother (Adriane Lenox) arrives with the child she abandoned.
Manny (Danny Boyle Jr.) arrives with his own set of complications, having witnessed his father’s murder. Because of the trauma, the child is mute and has no concept of Jackie as his mother.
He’s the reason Jackie finds herself back in the ring. This time older but weathered from life. This is her last shot at doing something for herself and her child.
“Bruised” isn’t anything new; it’s a sports formula we’ve seen before; however, it gets the formula right. Halle brilliantly plays Jackie. We believe her as Jackie and want her to win even though we know her path will be filled with self-destruction. This is her first role since “Monster Ball” that has required her to play something other than a pretty face. It’s also admirable to see someone so young, at 55 years old, take on the role and all the physical demands. The fight scenes work because she is willing to face the challenge.
Sheila Atim’s performance as Buddakhan is the film’s standout. Her strength in this role was not to be small in comparison to Berry’s star power. She owns every scene they’re in. Shamier Anderson, who plays Immaculate, is also intriguing. He takes advantage of Jackie’s desperation for his own gain. This works because Anderson embraced the role. We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention Danny Boyle Jr. as Manny. He was tasked with conveying the angst of the film without relying on dialogue. His entire performance was built around his body movements, but more importantly, his facial expressions.
Whatever your feelings are about the film, the fight scenes and the authenticity of the training cannot be disputed. Halle was completely immersed in that part of the film. She enlisted the help of veteran fighter Valentina Shevchenko and Trainer Peter Lee Thomas to help her transform into a warrior. Many of the audience members may not be MMA fans, but they will appreciate the effort.
“Bruised” is a film for people who find themselves as underdogs, counted out, or invisible on life’s journey. It also begs the larger question of why Black actresses must create their own roles in order to be seen. Despite all of these diversity panels and initiatives, Black actresses, like Jackie, must continue to fight for visibility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.