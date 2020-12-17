Actor Michael Ealy has some advice for his character, Derrick Tyler, from his latest film, “Fatale”: “When cheating on your spouse perhaps you should do some sort of Google search or deep dive.”
Ealy plays Derrick, a successful married man who finds himself entangled in an investigation by a cunning police detective (played by Oscar winner Hilary Swank) after a one-night stand.
That advice would have saved his character a lot of time and trouble but would have made for a boring movie and made the role less challenging for Ealy.
“It was an interesting thing to play somebody who made such a colossal mistake,” he said.
The “Being Mary Jane” and “Barbershop” star said the character’s flaws were what he found most interesting.
“I think that’s what humanizes him a little bit. I think it lifts him off the page and the screen a little bit. You can be the most successful person,” You can become, you know, an icon —a global icon. And at home, you genuinely, you have weaknesses, like you just have the things that you can’t see coming, despite being so successful,” Ealy said.
He said oftentimes the audience wants to put characters in a neat little box but Derrick is not a good guy or a bad guy.
“Derek is a complex character. He’s very solution-oriented and always trying to find a way to fix things. He’s always trying to make things better not only for his clients but for himself. And like a lot of people, he’s at a point in his marriage where you know things are a bit tumultuous,” the actor explained. “He feels like he has to push in and figure out what’s going on.”
Ealy, who portrayed cops, spies and even a robot in “Almost Human,” said that he tries to find a little bit of himself in each character he plays.
“I find a way to identify with all characters I’ve been which is why I’m able to play them. I would say that the character that I identified the most with would be Dorian from ‘Almost Human’ when I played an artificial intelligence robot,” he said.
A robot sounds like an odd answer for an actor that has played so many characters but Ealy said he felt more human playing a robot.
“There was something very interesting about playing a droid, who was a tragically flawed character because he kept seeking humanity. I think for a lot of us, especially me myself, I think there’s a part of me that is always seeking something more and I just can’t get it. I probably never will and that’s a part of life’s journey,” the actor said.
”Fatale” will be in theaters (where they are open) starting Friday and start streaming Jan. 8.
