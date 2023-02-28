Creed III, the third installment in one of the most entertaining boxing film franchises, will be hitting theaters soon. The Rocky spinoff maintains the themes of the original, with our champion Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) now a seasoned veteran who has successfully defended his belts multiple times.
He’s ready to reap the benefits of his efforts with his loving wife Bianca (Tessa Thompson) and their daughter Amara, but as we’ve seen in the past, the champion’s reign is never easy, and this time his past comes back to haunt him in the form of Damian Anderson (Jonathan Majors).
Jordan directed this iteration of Creed, and he and Thompson took time out on a rainy Saturday in Los Angeles to discuss some of the themes explored in the newest addition to the franchise.
One of the film’s major themes is how to repay a debt to a friend who makes sacrifices so that you can prosper. When one rises, it is often expected in the Black community that we remember those we left behind.
Jordan addressed the complexities of Adonis’ situation when his long-lost friend Damian returns to his life after being released from prison.
“In this film, Adonis is dealing with a variety of issues,” says Jordan. ‘I can relate because I’ve had to deal with some of the same issues. I wanted to have this discussion about the balance of guilt and obligation.
“I believe that many of us in the African American community struggle with imposter syndrome and survivor’s guilt. We wonder why one person is more successful than another when we have the same options. We also believe that we owe someone a debt if we help them succeed, especially if the person we helped becomes more successful than us.
“Adonis wants to feel like he earned the things he has; they were not given to him, which leads to the conundrum,” Jordan adds. “Ultimately, Adonis has to reconcile that no one gets to the top without help and a heavy price tag.”
Another intriguing theme explored in the film is Bianca and Adonis’ relationship. They are now both successful professionals and parents. Bianca is attempting to inform Adonis that part of marriage is not only enjoying the ups, but also sharing your fears, including your past, no matter how painful.
“I think it’s important to portray that,” says Thompson. “There are so many things in Bianca and Adonis relationships that I find I aspire to. Yes, she does communicate with Adonis ‘I want to get to know you and provide a safe space for you to unburden yourself,’ but I also appreciate her saying that if you don’t talk to me, you have to talk to someone.
“Another strong point for them is that they are two people who, at their best, want each person to be the fullest expression of themselves, regardless of their position in it. So, in her mind, in an ideal world, they could have that conversation together. It’s beautiful when two people love each other so much that they want the best for each other beyond what they mean to you.”
While the franchise is notable for its athleticism, it also allows for vulnerable moments for the men behind the persona. It also demonstrates that, while Black women rise to the occasion, it is not always easy for them.
Fans eagerly await the hero’s confrontation with the antagonist, in this case, Jonathan Majors’ masterful portrayal of Damian Anderson.
Thompson and Jordan expound on what it was like to work with the actor who literally is everywhere right now.
“When ‘The Last Black Man in San Francisco’ premieres that year [2019], I was on the jury at Sundance. It was the first time I saw [Majors] and realized how talented he is,” Thompson explained. “Because these films are so collaborative, bringing someone like him on feels like a great addition to the team.”
For Jordan the sentiments were similar. “I think he’s a fantastic actor who is multi-layered and talented. I wanted people to find it difficult not to root for him. As complex as Adonis is, he required an equally complex antagonist.”
Creed III still packs a punch, but with a more personal story that demonstrates that we have entered the Adonis era.
Creed III will be in theaters Friday, March 3.
