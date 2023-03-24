Few of the films that have so far graced the world’s movie screens have been able to claim that they star one of the most talented actresses working in modern cinema, Florence Pugh. Yet, despite its ability to lay claim to this rarified status, “A Good Person” manages to somehow squander Pugh’s talents with melodramatics that never convalesce into a unified tone.
The film opens to find Ally (Pugh) living a blessed life with her fiancé, Nathan (Chinaza Uche), holding down a stable career and happily tapping into her musical talents. When Ally drives Nathan’s sister and her husband to the city in advance of Ally and Nathan’s impending nuptials, tragedy erupts and Nathan’s sister loses her life.
One year later, we find Ally spiraling into an abyss of pills, booze and bad decisions as a result of unresolved guilt due to the accident, having ended her relationship with Nathan and moved in with her lush of a mother, Diane (Molly Shannon). When Ally starts to realize her life is going off the rails as a result of her addiction to painkillers, she brings herself to a 12-step meeting where, by chance, she runs into Nathan’s father, Daniel (Morgan Freeman), who is also attending, having battled addiction for most of his life.
Daniel convinces Ally to stay and work the program, and the two manage to strike up a friendship that sees both of them go through the ups and downs that come with battling addiction.
From here, the film follows the usual template of addiction dramas, chronicling the cycle of recovery and relapse we’ve come to expect from these types of films. The largest issue the film faces in guiding viewers through these peaks and valleys is a surprising lack of tonal congruence throughout.
Instead of finding a balance between the hysterical lows and self-affirming highs that come with films in this vein, the movie hits its beats rapidly and then jarringly slowly, allowing subplots to block character development and misplacing focus at precisely the wrong times.
Although the soundtrack is uniformly on point, continuing director Zach Braff’s trend of painstaking musical curation, i.e. the “Garden State” soundtrack, its heavily scheduled deployment acts as a perfect example of the way the film really leans into its tear-jerking moments without actually backing them up with the character beats necessary for them to truly make the impact they so desperately want to achieve. Just because the background music makes you want to cry and the character on screen is crying, doesn’t mean that the ammunition is necessarily there to make the viewer emotional.
On the acting front, Pugh and Freeman both put in exemplary work with their shared scenes often acting as ballasts in what are otherwise choppy waters.
Pugh, in particular, manages to wrangle the material into its best possible form, turning what would otherwise be slightly juvenile and melodramatic speeches into heartfelt bloodletting, although even she can’t save some rather cliché passages that pop up along the way. Freeman does what Freeman does best, which is to put a level of world-weariness and time-worn wisdom into his line-readings, managing to be both firm and brittle at the same time.
While ultimately watchable, and not interminably melodramatic throughout its runtime, the film doesn’t give its central characters the space they need to breathe, and fails to create a sense of life and realism. For a film about the travails of addiction, a certain level of ground-level reality has to be achieved and that really can’t be found in the sitcom-y veneer of its world.
While its heart is in the right place, and containing yet another exemplary Pugh performance, “A Good Person” might be best viewed once it hits basic cable (if it still exists by then).
