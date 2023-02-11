One dance could change your life, or at least that’s what “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” would have you believe in the melancholic fairy-tale of a closing chapter to cinema’s greatest modern display of bodies in motion.
The film opens to voiceover narration that whimsically re-introduces us to the titular Mike (Channing Tatum) as an adrift elder millennial floating through life amidst the wreckage of relationships gone wrong. Working as a bartender at an upscale fundraiser, seemingly estranged from his usual stripper buddies as he’s seen continually screening their calls, Mike is far from the promised land of the American Dream he had chased in the previous installments of the series.
But when a chance encounter with the wealthy and newly-single Maxandra (Salma Hayek) leads to an impromptu classic of a “Magic Mike” dance, both characters have their eyes opened to new possibilities.
Max, still locked in heated divorce proceedings with her soon-to-be ex-husband, takes a leap of faith and sweeps Mike off to her home in London, where she offers him the chance to use his mind rather than body by choreographing and directing a stage performance that shares an uncanny resemblance to the “Magic Mike Live” stage show. As Mike and Max jump through hoops to make their show a possibility, they grow closer and closer, inviting the prospect that our Magic Mike might finally find a level of artistic and romantic actualization in his life.
In his return to the franchise he helped create, director Steven Soderbergh brings a light touch to this concluding chapter in Mike’s journey, giving the film a fairy-tale vibe accentuated by moments of melancholia as Mike considers the value of his life’s work and the fact this this could well be the final chapter of his story. This atmosphere is best represented in the winking-yet-earnest narration by Max’s teenage daughter Zadie (Jemelia George) that at first comes off as cloying, yet becomes a delightful part of the film’s scenery as it becomes clear the movie’s tone is meant to be slightly exaggerated and colorful.
Soderbergh continues his career long fascination with chemistry and the way that interpersonal energy can be redirected and subverted by the performances humans put on for each other. All this is ultimately to say that he’s made yet another movie that is sexy as hell, and the chemistry between Hayek and Tatum has a legitimate sizzle to it that manages to push the film forward through some slow stretches.
The film does yearn for a bit more of the camaraderie that defined previous installments in the series, with Mike’s regular crew of sensitive male strippers showing up only for a brief Zoom chat as Mike settles into his new reality in London. While the new dancers Max and Mike bring into the fold for the show have their quirks, Mike sometimes feels a bit adrift without his compatriots nearby to celebrate victories and commiserate losses with.
This dovetails into the film’s biggest flaw, which is that ultimately true love is not a look that fits Mike naturally. In this series, Mike is the James Bond of male strippers, meant to flit from one ephemeral romance to the next in a constant search for connection as he celebrates the pleasure of others while being denied that same pleasures himself. By tying his emotional narrative to his somewhat-unconvincing love affair with Max, the film grounds Mike in a way that seems antithetical to the light touch that Tatum has continually brought to the role.
But what the film may be lacking in emotional depth is more than made up for in its ability to create sequences of pure joy, with all of the laid-back chemistry and sultry dance moves that "Magic Mike" fans have grown to expect from the series. Here’s to hoping we haven’t watched Mike ride off into the sunset on his pony for the final time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.