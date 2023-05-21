LOVE TO LOVE YOU, DONNA SUMER

Donna Summer as seen in the HBO documentary “Love to Love You, Donna Summer.” — HBO

“Intimate” is an overused word in biographical documentaries, but with her daughter, Brooklyn Sudano, serving as co-director, “Love to Love You, Donna Summer” more than fits that description, providing an up-close look at the disco diva’s life and astonishing talent, without sugarcoating its thornier aspects. Even in a boom time for musical profiles, this HBO presentation shines brighter than most.

Featuring bountiful clips of Summer performing that take viewers back to the ’70s, garish disco outfits and all, the overall effect is almost immersive. And with extensive access to home movies and interviews with Summer’s children and exes, the deeply personal aspect is evident when Sudano — who shares directing credit with Roger Ross Williams — notes that she’s “trying to figure out the many pieces of who mom was.”

