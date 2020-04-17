From approximately the age of 13, local filmmaker Robert X. Golphin has been filming and showing his work in Philly and beyond.
The award-winning screenwriter, director and actor has numerous film shorts and TV projects to his credit, including, “Inside of Me,” “Punch Me,” “Un-Perfect,” “Beautiful Man in the Buff” and “Under the Thumb,” as well as the TV series, “Voice of Majesty.”
In 2007, he appeared in Denzel Washington’s “The Great Debaters,” playing Dunbar Reed.
Now the versatile and dedicated filmmaker turns his attention to crucial current events with his new series “RXG: Exclusives,” which launched digitally Oct. 18, 2019, via Golphin’s official website’s screening room, www.robertxgolphin.com/screeningroom.
Now available for viewing at no cost, the third episode of this informative series, featuring correspondents Zoe Kateri and Terry S. Pompey deals directly with the COVID-19 crisis, giving a comprehensive account of the potentially deadly pandemic’s origin, history and symptoms, as well as its effect on African Americans and their way of life.
“I wanted the people’s perspective about issues and events that matter to them,” Golphin said exclusively to The Philadelphia Tribune. “While there are hundreds of networks and streaming platforms with informative and entertaining content, I envisioned a program that doesn’t fall short in what viewers find compelling and relevant. My goal is to offer an a la carte selection focusing on what’s trending in culture, civil rights, arts and entertainment and more.
“Episode Three of the series centers on how the current pandemic is affecting the African-American community and also Black businesses and entrepreneurs at disproportionate rates. I realized it was a topic that we needed to broach because initially it was not widely explored by society or in traditional press. However, in just the last few days, it has become a major talking point for politicians and the media at large. I felt it was important to shine a spotlight on people and issues that are underserved.”
While much of the latest episode was filmed prior to the crisis, Golphin and his team of correspondents are working remotely from multiple states on future content, and he stated, “We look forward to a time when we can physically interact with the citizen again. But for now, we take our cue from government, expert opinion and our own cognizance.”
Ryan Glen, “series entrepreneur” of “RXG: Exclusives: added, “During these uncertain times it is vital that we focus on what matters the most, and that is staying healthy and staying indoors. As an entrepreneur, I am using this time to be as creative as possible, thinking of new innovative ideas to bring cutting edge technology that will assist in quickly rebuilding a firm economy. Actually, we must all work together to get things back to “normal” as possible.”
