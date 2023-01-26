There is no topic in the city of Philadelphia more important right now than the issue of gun violence, and it weighs heavy for a 38-year-old Uptown actress turned filmmaker.
Kyra Knox is directing her first feature film entitled “Bad Things Happen in Philadelphia,” a documentary which spreads deep awareness of the city’s most essential crisis. For Knox, caring about the community runs in the family. She is the granddaughter of the late Fred Warren Caliman who served as president of Concerned Black Men of Philadelphia for five years.
The film takes a look at gun violence from voices that are rarely heard, our teenagers. “Whenever we hear people talk about gun violence, you never hear it from a teen’s perspective,” said Knox. “It was important for me to get their thoughts. I got inspired by listening to their stories.”
Knox also interviewed several anti-gun violence advocates, including Dr. Dorothy Johnson-Speight and Michelle Spry of Mothers In Charge, a longtime non-profit that deals with the aftermath of families affected by violence.
Knox, a West Oak Lane native, also got the idea of creating this documentary through a shorter film featuring her cousin, Garry Mills, founder of Shoot Basketballs NOT People, an organization that focuses on prevention. Knox felt that someone from the community, as opposed to an outsider, needed to tell the story because even on the block where she lives, there have been shootings.
“I’m right here in the center of the storm,” Knox added. “I’m not coming from the suburbs.”
Knox’s career in the arts began at the ripe age of six at the world-renowned Freedom Theatre in North Philadelphia near Temple University’s campus. “That’s where everything started and where I learned discipline for the profession.”
As with many young performers in the city, Knox took her talents to the High School of Creative & Performing Arts, affectionately known as CAPA, in South Philly were she studied theatre and graduated in 2002.
While her grandfather was fully supportive of her dreams, Caliman unfortunately, passed away when Knox was just 19 and working in the off-Broadway play “Corner Wars” which won a 2003 Oppenheimer Award. Soon after, she lost her desire of the arts for a decade.
As those years went by, Knox returned to her first love and started performing again while also working as an administrative assistant. Knox, age 34 at this time, then discovered that she had more fun behind the camera than in front of it, and with no formal training other than a $70 production training class, decided to pursue film work full-time.
“I took a leap of faith four years ago with no idea how I would do it, but I’m grateful and blessed that I did.”
As with all filmmakers, financing can be a challenge but Knox thanks Grammy-nominated producer Mark Mims for stepping. Mims happened to see the trailer she posted with the plan of crowdsourcing for funds.
“After the trailer, Mark said to trust him and don’t crowdsource, he would get me funding.” Knox explained. And to her surprise, Basketball Hall of Hamer and Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson saw the trailer as well and signed on as the executive producer. “After finding out Iverson was getting involved, I cried,” said Knox. “Because not only were my dreams coming true, but I knew it would bring much more awareness to what is going on in my city.”
Tentatively scheduled for release in the spring, there are light-hearted moments within the hour-long “Bad Things Happen In Philadelphia,” but Knox hopes viewers will be inspired to make a change and donate to the non-profits who are boots on the ground.
“I want kids to be able to just sit on their steps and eat water ice,” Knox cried. “This film was not made for credibilty purposes. I’m just following in the footsteps of my pop-pop.”
To view the trailer, go to www.kyraknox.com.
