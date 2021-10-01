Leslie Odom Jr. has been making noise for a minute. The New York born but Philly raised triple threat stepped into his spotlight when he took on the role of Aaron Burr in the musical smash Hamilton.
In “The Sopranos” prequel, “The Many Saints of Newark,” he’ll show off his acting chops once more. The film will be released in theaters and on HBO Max on October 1st.
The role is unlike any role that you’ve seen Odom in before. In his words “I get show another side of my talent”
He will portray Harold McBrayer, a man who moved up north from the South. He and Richard “Dickie” Moltisanti were childhood friends and their bond blossomed into a business partnership. He didn’t have a background from the “Sopranos” series for Harold, unlike the other characters in the film.
“I was reading the script looking for clues to build this character. I relied on David Chase’s words,” Odom shared.
This role allows Odom to portray a darker character. For many, it’ll be a chance to watch him in a role that doesn’t require him to rely on his vocal abilities. Harold isn’t a kind or clean guy, but an intelligent man dealt with a bad deck that undergoes a transformation. He appears content when at first, but he quickly recognizes that if he is to fully reach his potential, he must make changes. Odom’s departure from his normal clean cut characters may have people wondering as to what prompted him to turn to the dark side.
“I was so inspired by David Chase’s writing. I knew so little about the project. I knew even less about the characters. I didn’t know his biography or his motivation. None of that stuff. When I was auditioning, all I had was words on a page.” Once reading the words he became inspired. “They were bringing out a different side in me and in my words and I kept walking towards it.”
For Odom, this role was an opportunity to get better and grow as an actor.
Prior to filming Odom watched a little of “The Sopranos,” later finishing the series. The role he played, Harold, had a fascinating characteristic in that he, as a Black man, understood his worth, even if The Mob just saw him as a utility player.
Leslie shared his thoughts on the way Harold was perceived. “I thought about him as a fraternal twin to Dickie. Anyone that has been marginalized or discriminated against based on something they couldn’t control the color of their skin, gender, sexuality, where they’re from etc. that breeds resent. Harold starts to look at Dickie like you ain’t so special. He understood that if he wasn’t Black, he could do what Dickie does if not better.” As he stated this type of conflict was going to create tension because there was no room for advancement. Something was going to give.
Leslie understood the character so well that we discussed a parallel in every Black person’s life backhanded compliments. In a pertinent scene Harold and Leslie intersected. It’s a moment in the film that will make every person of color go there. It’s also a moment where Harold realizes he must make changes.
We, the audience, may not always agree with Harold, but we want him to succeed, in part because of Leslie Odom Jr., the man behind the persona. We know that, like Harold, he is only beginning to realize his full potential.
