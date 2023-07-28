Justin Simien came on the scene with his directorial debut “Dear White People” in 2014. He has since turned it into a successful Netflix film, followed by “Bad Hair” in 2020, and in his latest work, he takes on a classic and favorite Disney attraction, “Haunted Mansion.”
Simien’s version is still family-friendly and contains all of the scarier elements of the previous incarnations, but its main focus is on grieving and overcoming loss.
The film centers on Gabbie (Rosario Dawson) who is a single mother returning to New Orleans with her son Travis (Chase W. Dillion) to start over. She purchases this old mansion, but little does she know that it’s haunted. This sets off a series of events bringing a group of locals together to unlock the mysteries held within the home. The incidents at the house prompt her to recruit a former paranormal investigator turned tour guide (LaKeith Stanfield), a priest (Owen Wilson), a psychic (Tiffany Haddish), and a college history professor (Danny DeVito).
Simien sat down to talk about how he approached this family classic for a new generation — Simien is a member of the Directors Guild of America, enabling him to conduct interviews.
It was asked of him what attracted him to change course a bit and want to make a family movie.
“I grew up on these movies, they were my first inklings of wanting to be a filmmaker,” he explains. “There is so much film history at Disney. Those characters inspired that journey. Some of my favorite movies remain Disney movies, particularly the Pixar movies. I see a movie like “Coco,” I’m a full grown man and I’m devastated by it and entertained. I think family movies have a bad rap.”
Ultimately, it was the screenplay by Katie Dippold that drew him in. It’s her words that bring the audience into the mansion in a way that doesn’t alienate people.
“All I had to do is bring my perspective as a Black man familiar with New Orleans and the culture that makes it up,” he adds. “The history of a mansion like this and my passion for ensemble casts and practical effects.”
While this is a stellar, cast one would be remiss without mentioning the involvement of a particular veteran actor. DeVito, who came to fame as the grumpy head dispatcher Louie De Palma on the hit show “Taxi,” portrays Bruce Davis, a college historian.
“He is exactly who you want him to be because he is a filmmaker as well,” Simien shared, “he understands how an actor plays a part in telling an overall story, he’s effortlessly funny, and truly magical. He’d do these takes and work, then get an apple box and sit right next to me while I shot.
“I grew up idolizing him, and you never know what to expect when you meet your idols or someone who is as famous as Danny [DeVito]. ... I found him to be grounded, heartfelt and funny.”
The beauty of a film like “Haunted Mansion” is that it appeals to people of all ages. There is something for younger children, teenagers, and adults. Dillon, who originally appeared in Barry Jenkins’ “The Underground Railroad,” is another standout in the film. He portrays a young man dealing with the loss of his father and adjusting to life in a new place.
“I really related to Travis. I lost my dad at a young age, so that character is so much of an avatar for me,” Simien said. “And so is Ben, LaKeith’s [Stanfield] character.
“To walk into a space and stare into a spitting image of everything that I’d hope that kid could be was amazing. We had to remember that this is a child actor. We often joked that Chase [Dillon] is a 45-year-old man in a 12-year-old body. That’s because he has a maturity that is beyond his years. He is also really funny and prepared to work.”
The “Haunted Mansion” arrives in theaters at a period when much of the content is geared toward older audiences. Themes of loss and community are intertwined in this film, which is wrapped in light-hearted horror that appeals to the entire family. The film scares into theaters Friday.
