After spending the first two installments walking firmly in the shadow of “Rocky” movies past, “Creed III” manages to set a new path for the series with its focus on stylized boxing action and the introduction of a volcanic Jonathan Majors.
The film opens to find Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) having stepped away from the boxing ring to focus on his relationship with his family and a roster of up-and-coming boxers he’s sponsoring at his gym. When Damian “Dame” Anderson (Jonathan Majors), an old childhood friend, returns following over a decade spent behind bars with the intentions of resuming a once promising boxing career, Creed embraces him as a link to his past. But Dame soon shows a bloodthirsty streak in the ring that leads to a clash between the two childhood chums.
With Jordan stepping behind the camera for the first time as director, while also acting as the star, the film immediately sets itself apart from previous installments in the series with its approach to the boxing matches that highlight each act.
Jordan has spoken in interviews before the film’s release about his desire to work his anime influences into the action, and the film speaks clearly to that desire. Although never fully falling into cartoonish-ness, Jordan manages to stage the fights with a type of slow-motion hyper-reality that adds a welcome kinetic grace to the proceedings.
For as much as the stylized fight scenes help to create a new identity for the “Creed” franchise, it’s the introduction of Majors to the “Creed” canon that sets it apart from it’s forebearers.
In yet another towering villain turn in a major franchise, following his role as Kang the Conqueror in the most recent “Ant-Man” film, Majors manages to bring a level of passion, craft and nuance that makes sure viewers are never able to take their eyes off of him when shown on-screen. In playing a character that easily could have fallen into the stereotype of the rough friend from home making life challenging for the main character, Majors creates a fully-realized human whose desires and motivations never fall into pure villainy.
In focusing on the relationship between Adonis and Dame, the film manages to extricate itself from Rocky Balboa’s looming shadow and begins to create its own history and mythology. While previous entries in the series were beholden to the canon and villains of previous “Rocky” movies, this film creates a portrait of Creed as a man forging his own path into an unknown future.
With the ever reliable Tessa Thompson as his paramour Bianca and a daughter with her own interest in a boxing future, Creed has a family unit and personal history that bears fruit to a deeper characterization of Adonis than had seemingly been possible before.
Making a directorial debut while also starring in the third film of a major franchise could have been a pothole for Jordan, but in creating an entirely new vibe for “Creed” he hints that there just might be even better efforts in his future. “Creed III” is propulsive, entertaining, and absolutely everything that a “Rocky” fan could hope for in a modern day installment.
