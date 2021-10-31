Jonathan Majors has been making waves for a while now. “In The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” he wowed audiences as the poetic Montgomery Allen, but in “The Harder They Fall,” he takes the lead as the legendary Nat Love.
He knew he wanted to portray this character before he finished reading the script.
He states, “When I first got the project what attracted me most to it were the first 13 pages, which is the prologue about young Nat Love experiencing the horrible violation and losing his sovereign, his mother and father. It’s the first time I read a script and said I wanna do that. I wanna be responsible for this kid’s story. I wanna try to be his hero. I wanna try to make it right.”
For those who are unfamiliar, Nat Love was a former slave, literate, expert shooter, rodeo champion, and all-around great cowboy.
In “The Harder They Fall,” Nat Love comes to you in a different form. He is a modern-day Robin Hood. A traumatic incident as a child sets him on a path of vengeance and taking from those who rob for pleasure rather than necessity. While vengeance is his fuel, love is at the heart of his being. Stagecoach Mary (Zazie Beats) is the embodiment of that love. The woman who has his heart but realizes there can’t be a future until the demon is dead.
Jonathan emphasizes the significance of seeing Black love in this context.
“I believe as a culture, as Black folks, we are a matriarchy. The Black woman is queen and I think about my grandmother, the women I loved, my mother, you need them. The Black man needs that woman. Nat as independent as he is needed Mary. Nat needed her; she did not need him. That’s kinda the way it should be.”
The fact that Majors did all his own stunts, including the trick riding, adds to the awe-inspiring nature of this performance. To use his words, he had “carte blanche.” He realized they were attempting to break the genre open. His commitment to authenticity was so strong that he rode a horse every day prior to filming to ensure his character appeared natural and at ease on horseback.
Majors went on to say that while many riding sequences, stunts, and tricks were omitted for the sake of storytelling, he and the stunt team were ready for any scenario. This was a role that gave him the opportunity to have complete agency over his character.
He follows up with revealing some insight “The last battle, where the crimson hoods show up, that whole thing was not set up. What was supposed to happen is Bass Reeves and I were supposed to be behind the wagon. I was supposed to be hurt and from there I was supposed to get up. A few guys were supposed to come out of the mansion and the two of us were gonna go bang bang and walk in. Me and Jeymes (Jeymes Samuels director) were walking down the town (it’s like a football field). We were walking down and the whole time I’m thinking this is gotta be it. The big boss we gotta fight. It’s like super Mario brothers. I said when that happens all hell will break loose. Extras better show up. I remember James Lassiter (producer) was like hold on we can’t rewrite the whole thing and Me and Jeymes were like, ‘hmm...I think we are,’ and we did.”
While there are antagonists in “The Harder They Fall,” this is a story about underdogs. It’s a story about a man coming to terms with his demons and, eventually, starting to live, but it also shows that there are more stories about the American Black Cowboy to be told.
“After all, how do you think we got to the west?” Mr. Majors asks.
“The Harder They Fall” is in theaters now and begins streaming on Netflix on Nov. 3.
