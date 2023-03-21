Obit Lance Reddick

FILE - Actor Lance Reddick appears at the "White House Down" premiere in New York on June 25, 2013. Reddick, a character actor who specialized in intense, icy and possibly sinister authority figures on TV and film, including “The Wire,” @Fringe” and the “John Wick” franchise, died suddenly on Friday, March 17, 2023. He was 60. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

 Evan Agostini

LOS ANGELES — Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne were among the "John Wick: Chapter 4" stars honoring Lance Reddick, their co-star who died unexpectedly last week, at the film's Los Angeles premiere.

"We lost our brother, and in a really sort of very shocking way. I think we're all still in shock. "Life is," the visibly shaken Fishburne said, pausing briefly before continuing, "hard sometimes."

The Associated Press

