Each successive John Wick installment has gone bigger than the last: more action, more disposable henchmen to dispatch, more arcane world-building, bigger name stars, more far-flung locales, etc., etc. What started as a simple premise, ‘retired hitman returns to take out gangster who murdered his dog,’ has now been stretched to such goofily mighty heights that it can stand toe-to-toe with James Bond and the MCU in cinematic chicanery.
The thing is, “John Wick: Chapter 4” is all the better for it.
Following the events of the prior films in the series, titular assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) has been excommunicated from the underground world of assassins he previously received assistance from and, although presumed dead at the outset of the film, has set out on a mission to rid the world of the High Table, the reigning lords of the assassin underworld.
On the flip side of Wick’s mission is the Marquis Vincent de Gramont (Bill Skarskgard), who has taken a leadership role in the High Table as a result of his promise to rid the world of Wick and those in his periphery, beginning with some of Wick’s closest confidantes, including the Concierge (Lance Reddick).
If this synopsis seems a bit heavy on comic-book peripheral lore for a film that stars the man formerly-known as Neo taking on reams and reams of bad guys, just know that the film itself knows how goofy it’s become. Although not directly presenting meta-commentary on itself within its runtime, the film often hits beats exclusively designed to wink at the audience, as if to say, ‘we know this is crazy, but god*** if it isn’t fun.’
For what it’s worth, one thing that no one can possibly say about the latest Wick installment is that it isn’t fun as hell. Although the narrative touches base on the various world-building signposts that have become series mainstays, a movie with a strong narrative and thematic drive this is not. But honestly it shouldn’t be; it knows exactly what the audience wants, Wick just demolishing an army of karate obsessed bad guys, and it gives it to them in droves.
The fight set-pieces in this installment are major highlights, bringing Wick all across the globe from a high-end hotel in Japan to the Berlin underworld to the Arc de Triomphe in France. With each successive film in the Wick franchise, director Chad Stahelski, who formerly worked as a stunt coordinator, has dug deeper and deeper into his bag of action tricks, and it seems that with Wick 4 he decided to pull out all of the stops.
The fights go from full on gun-fu combat with droves of heavily armored paratroopers to close quarters brawls with samurai swords, all the way to a truly inspired set piece that sees Wick repeatedly attempt to climb the steps to the Sacre-Coeur while a seemingly never ending supply of combatants are thrown at him.
In an action film as honed-in on combat such as this, the acting comes second to the actor’s ability to generate presence and an aura of lethality, and the cohort in this film all manage to bring these attributes to the table in an honorably diverse set of ways.
Reeves by this point has fully inhabited the Wick role, to the point that he no longer plays the character as a real life human but instead as the avatar of Reeves-as-action hero, hitting every necessary beat and bringing just a bit of ‘Man with No Name’ grit to the role. Martial arts legend Donnie Yen plays his main adversary in the film, and as any action fan would expect, he absolutely lets loose.
It must be mentioned that this film served as one of the final roles for late actor Lance Reddick, and the film does an admirable job of sending the actor and his character off into the sunset with the correct amount of pathos.
When a franchise begins to test the limits of its capabilities, growing pains can often be expected due to the unpredictable nature of experimentation in an era of IP-driven franchises. Thankfully, “John Wick: Chapter 4” manages to grow in stature, and cinematic goofiness, without giving up any of its essential action fundamentals.
