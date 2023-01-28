The Cronenberg legacy shines through, at least visually, in Brandon Cronenberg’s new film “Infinity Pool,” an unapologetically deranged journey into the world of luxury tourism.
The film centers on James Foster (Alexander Skarsgård), a struggling novelist whose search for inspiration after years of writers block has led him and his wife, i.e. benefactor, Em (Cleopatra Coleman) to a luxury resort in the fictional state of Li Tolqa, vaguely referred to by the guests in the first act as a crime-ridden third-world country. While the wealthy visitors of the upscale beach getaway take in appropriation-riddled entertainment from the staff, a barbed wire fence surrounds the compound to separate the interlopers from the lower-class residents of the state.
Despite his gaudy surroundings, James is lethargic and unable to draw anything from the experience, only serving to exasperate Em as she tries to make the best of their situation. It’s only when James is introduced to Gabby (Mia Goth), a fellow guest and energetic fan of James’ work, that he begins to open himself up to new experiences. When Gabby and her partner take James and Em out on a joyride to a local beach outside of the purview of the resort’s security, disaster strikes and the couples are introduced to a particularly strange loophole the fictional state reserves for wealthy foreign travelers who find themselves in legal trouble.
What comes next is a seemingly never-ending stream of grotesqueries, spearheaded by an absolutely bonkers performance from Goth whose character continues to pull James deeper and deeper into reality-bending hedonism. As James falls in with a group of wealthy guests, his masculinity and sense of humanity are put to the test as the group plays “games” that become ever more sadistic as they also become more outlandish.
In his third feature, Brandon Cronenberg brings his hyper-stylized and deranged vision to a higher-budget playing field in a manner that both suggests that he’s only getting better as he continues to hone his art, as well as the possibility that a smaller scope might be a better playground for his concepts. The film delights in the type of phantasmagoric body-horror that his father, David Cronenberg, made his specialty, while also working in a kinetic key that the elder Cronenberg’s films never touched.
Goth continues her run of go-for-broke horror performances, preceded most immediately by her turns in “X” and “Pearl,” and quickly becomes the sun around which the world of the film revolves. Despite her character’s amorality, Goth manages to work in a register that keeps the audience’s eyes glued to her every move. Skarsgård, for his part, manages to work his way into the key of the film, yet potentially due to his character’s penchant for apathy, he never successfully rises to meet the truly bonkers vibe that Goth brings to the table.
Audience members will know immediately if this is the film for them as it’s take-no-prisoners style and plotting bombards the senses with so much stimuli that you either have to buy in completely or leave in disgust. While the film is a full audio-visual buffet that entertains to no end, one does leave wondering if any of the relatively shallow themes actually left a mark.
