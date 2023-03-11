John Luther is a walking contradiction. His personal life is chaotic and his work life is always held on by life support, however it’s those things that make him a top-tier detective. It’s the holes in his life that allow him to spot the same fallacies in others.
In this latest outing for our lost hero, “Luther: The Fallen Sun,” our guy finds himself having another psychotic disturbing adversary.
The film opens with Caleb, a young white man, cleaning the floors of an abandoned London office building. A mysterious voice on the other end of the line summons him, “Meet me here in 15 minutes... otherwise everyone will get the screenshots.” He panics and runs out of the building, afraid his mother and girlfriend would overhear something that makes him look bad.
As he travels to his destination, it begins to downpour heavily. It looks like a car has stopped dead in the middle of the street. They have a body on the floor, and it’s unmoving. After dialing 999 to report his find, he examines the body and then looks at the passenger. The one who was lying there picks him up. All traces of Caleb disappear.
The following day, law enforcement arrives on the scene and conducts an investigation. Detective Chief Inspector John Luther (Idris Elba) is a member of the blue team. He is taken aback when they discover that the passenger in the car is an aged corpse. Armed with that information, the hunt begins for young Caleb and the mysterious killer.
Original fans of the BBC series will recognize this feature film as a continuation of the characters, plotlines, and astute sense of crime/drama that made the TV show a hit and Elba an international star.This venture into the John Luther universe will be enjoyed by both newcomers and longtime followers of the show.
Screenwriter Neil Cross crafts a spinning tale webbed with hysteria and danger, and it’s absolutely entertaining. The viewer is kept on the edge of their seat with each turn, unable to predict the outcome to this latest outing of fright.
David Robey (Andy Serkis), a cyber-terrorist and serial killer, is the perpetrator. With his menacing voice, he terrifies all who are in his way of causing the ultimate chaos. Utilizing the media and the internet, he manipulates individuals into serving as puppets in his fight against humanity.
Luther is determined to put an end to the spread of evil and resolve long-standing injustices. As he determines his route, the accusations leveled against him become an obstacle; none of that matters because he’s determined to halt this rampage of crime.
Genre fans and older audiences will be enthralled by his journey and dogged determination of Luther during this 2 hours long assassination spree. Fear for Luther’s safety will increase as the pace quickens, however that’s his MO. He always threads the line between heaven and earth to catch his prey, even if it may be the cause of his demise.
The beauty of John Luther is that he has been the one character that has enabled Elba to utilize all of his talents, showing how capable of an actor he is. In the film, Elba has to dig into his emotions because the character is analytical and doesn’t rely on guns to catch the criminals. It’s a duel of the minds.
Director Jamie Payne is the man tasked with bringing the beloved detective to the big screen.
He employs excellent set designs and suspense to take the audience on an emotional roller coaster. The action scenes are captivating. Payne also expertly incorporates the challenging English climate into the scene, making the pictures even more eerie.
Moreover, the production aspects are superior. The film’s editing (Justine Wright, The Last King of Scotland), cinematography (Larry Smith, Eyes Wide Shut), music (Lorne Balfe), costumes (Susan Lyall, Molly’s Game), and props and locations (Jon Gary Steele, production designer; Liz Ainley and Liz Griffiths, set decorators) all accomplish their goals admirably.
The supporting cast contributes valuable plot twists to the primary storyline. Luther’s replacement is Odette Rain (Cynthia Erivo.) She is the complete opposite of him and tries hard to expunge all that is him but soon learns that Luther’s methods may be valid.
Dermot Crowley, as Luther’s old superintendent Martin Schenk, and Thomas Coombes, as Archie Woodward, are a welcomed addition to the film.
“One point of commonality between the victims and we’ll find the perpetrator,” Luther notably says.
Such is the plan. Search, uncover, and seize. However, nothing happens as planned. Nothing can be predicted when a sadistic psychopath is in charge. The film is occasionally derailed by unbelievable rescues or stock action sequences as good and evil prepare for battle. Finally, we remain because of John Luther. He’s the reason we keep coming back.
