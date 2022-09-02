The Black church has had issues in terms of its leadership, sex scandals and fund raising. From pastors complaining that the congregation is not supporting their lifestyle to pastors in Gucci suits with bling getting robbed, all of this gets examined in the new Peacock film “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.” starring Sterling K. Brown and Regina Hall.
The films center around a disgraced religious couple of Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown) and his wife Trinity Childs (Regina Hall). They’re planning a comeback after Pastor Childs became embroiled in a sex scandal involving a young man in the congregation.
The role of mega churches, prosperity gospel, and the hypocrisy of not allowing people to preach as they are smack down in the center of Honk for Jesus Save Your Soul. Brown and Hall shared how they took on these iconic roles and what role the Black church plays in their lives.
“It was the script, there was a lot of boldness in it. I love a script that makes you think after you read it. I thought it was either going to work or not. There’s something exciting about that,” Hall said. Brown agrees with Hall’s assessment as to why he signed on to the project.
The pair discussed the prosperity gospel and why that has become such a hot topic in the Black community.
“There is an interesting counterpoint in terms of the hustler and the preacher. The most visible person you see in our community is the hustler and then the counterpoint to that is, is the preacher on the same type of visibility as that. I think that a lot of men of cloth are as influenced by hustlers as the rest of the community,” Brown states.
Hall adds “I think that portion in the Bible about tithing that 10 percent is very real. And so, people get very connected to that. I also think as your church grows and as you’re getting that percentage, the congregation is like I know he must be connected to God cause look how blessed he is.”
This leads us to examine Trinity’s journey; she’s a woman of God, devoted to her husband but at the same time struggling to stay true to herself. Regina explained how she took on this part of the character.
“Yes, that was a lot of work and research to be like understanding because it’s so unlike me. I’m a lot more forward and assertive in my behavior. She’s not a victim either. She’s complicit in the arrangement of this marriage. I do think she thought she was going to leave. I think that scene with her mother was pivotal. She believes that her husband is anointed.”
Another theme explored in this film is accepting people for who they are. Many of the recent church sex scandals have happened because in many churches preachers are expected to live up to a certain image and be straight.
“Your inability to understand why one person loves another person doesn’t mean you can’t have compassion or recognize them as human,” Brown states.
While Brown and Hall do an amazing job of bringing these characters to life, it’s the producing and directing team of Adamma and Adanne Ebo that created this amazing film. The ladies were raised in the Atlanta region and attended stadium churches in their youth. Their response to this movie being released at a time where churches are exposing their greed over fellowship “God is always on time. We didn’t plan for this to be timely but apparently it was written. It’s surreal but we’re trying to have a very specific conversation, so if that helps move the conversation forward, we are all for it.”
It was equally asked of the sisters who decided that the congregation needed to support the preacher’s flourishing lifestyle.
Adanne laughingly responded, “We would like to know. We know where tides came from but this specific percentage we don’t know where that came from.”
It’s also been noted that generation after generation while believing in God doesn’t find many of these churches welcoming hence attendance has dropped.
“Many don’t feel that they can be themselves in the context of the church. They are looking for balance,” Adamma noted.
The other challenge in the Black community is how we treat members of the LGBTQIA +community. Sadly Church is the place where many have been least welcomed.
“I think it’s a breeding ground for disaster. That’s how you get Lee-Curtis. In my opinion Lee-Curtis truly believes in God, that he perhaps on a narcissistic level believes that he should be delivering the word to people but I also think he recognized early on that he wouldn’t be successful doing that if he were able to be himself, hence it came out in a very harmful way,” twins Adamma and Adanne answered in unison.
“Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.” uses humor to bring some very important issues to light. The sisters never place judgment on the characters or church but pushes us to have an important conversation concerning church, tolerance, and respect. Hall and Brown were the perfect duo to execute that conversation with dignity and class.
“Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul” is out in theaters and currently streaming on Peacock.
