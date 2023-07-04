Everybody has a Jamie Foxx story. Some grown-man advice here, a perfectly placed punchline there, casual beatboxing to break the ice and a tight five for a tense set. Call it Foxx fairy dust. The 55-year-old Oscar winner consistently manages to leave folks better than he found them. Which makes the actor’s public absence following a medical complication in April all the more aching. Something is missing, right?

“Jamie, if you can hear me, I love you. I think you were amazing in ‘In Living Color,’” yells a shirtless man as he walked by the currently empty red carpet at the recent Miami premiere of “They Cloned Tyrone,” a trippy sci-fi tale from the hood starring Foxx, John Boyega and Teyonah Parris. The film doesn’t land on Netflix until July 21, and who knows how this fan knew Foxx could’ve been at the steamy Miami premiere during the American Black Film Festival (the movie poster isn’t up yet), but perhaps it’s just the fact that Jamie Foxx should be everywhere?

The Washington Post

