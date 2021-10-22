Eve is back on television in the ABC drama “Queens.” The West Philly native, who rose to prominence as the first lady of Ruff Ryders, has since expanded her resume. Both as a talk show host and as an actor conquering both with zest. She has had her own TV show, starred in blockbuster movies, and spoke to the world on “The Talk” daily.
She is much more than a rapper, but if you ask her what her most vital role is, she will tell you wife and stepmother. Home for her these days is the United Kingdom with her husband of seven years Maximillion Cooper. They are expecting their first bundle of joy. In her latest role of Brianna on the ABC show “Queens,” she gets to play someone a little closer to who she really is. “It was kind of creepy the first few weeks of shooting. I’m not going to lie,” Eve stated.
She gets to combine her love of music and acting while working with some other legendary women on “Queens.” The premise of the show is that a female hip-hop group achieves remarkable success in the 1990s. Unfortunately, as with many other groups, their differences led to a breakup. We jump ahead to the present day. Each of the women is living her own life. The ladies are given the opportunity to reclaim their fame 20 years later. They receive an offer that merits at least a sit down. Are they ready to put their past mistakes behind them? That’s the million-dollar question.
Eve stars along with R&B icon Brandy, 3LW’s and Power’s Naturi Naughton, and The League’s Nadine Velazquez.
Eve plays, Brianna aka “Professor Sex,” a woman that traded in her gold chains for a minivan. She gave up her career to become party of seven. Brianna, unlike Eve, is attempting to find her center. The feisty MC appears to have lost some of her sass. Fortunately, Eve did not have to give up her career to raise a family; unlike Brianna, she has a husband who supports her endeavors, allowing her to stay very much in the mix.
Eve has built a career specifically as a music artist discussing a myriad of topics from sex to domestic violence. It’s been twenty years since she started out and women are still being put in a box and being told that once they reach the age of 35, etc. they no longer have sex appeal. On the show, it’s something the Queens must deal with.
Eve elaborated on the double standard by saying, “It’s ridiculous that we are still having these conversations in 2021, ultimately I think it’s a beautiful thing that this new crop of women has come out in full force with their sexuality, using it as their power and I know a lot of people don’t like it or whatever but how long are we supposed to let the men define us. Men have been doing it forever. We are beautiful and sexual. What’s the problem?”
The show also addresses whether the public is willing to embrace these women now that they are older. It is a topic that is frequently discussed in the industry.
Eve enthusiastically states “I love it so much that while the show focuses on the women’s greatness in their twenties, it also highlights how amazing they are in their forties. Their lives are far from over, they are just in their second phase, showing the world a more mature and wiser version of themselves.”
“Queens” airs every Tuesday at 10 p.m. EST on ABC and streams the following day on Hulu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.