As most Americans continue to self-quarantine in hopes of controlling the COVID-19 crisis, many entertainment outlets are doing what they can to make the experience as safe, easy and pleasant as possible.
HBO recently launched #StayHomeBoxOffice, “a robust collection of fan-favorite programming available to stream for the first time with no subscription required.”
The network is making almost 500 hours of “top programming” available to stream for free for a limited time on HBO NOW and HBO GO-without a subscription, and the list of free programming includes every episode of nine “iconic” HBO series such as “The Sopranos,” “VEEP,” “Six Feet Under” and “The Wire”; major Warner Brothers blockbusters from HBO’s current catalog like “Pokémon Detective Pikachu,” “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” and “Crazy, Stupid, Love”; as well as 10 riveting HBO documentaries and docu-series including “McMillion$” and “The Case Against Adnan Syed.”
HBO states that all of the programming is now available to stream without a subscription by downloading the HBO NOW or HBO GO apps or by visiting HBONOW.com or HBOGO.com. Viewers can also join the conversation and participate in “interactive stunts” throughout this offering by following @HBO on Twitter and Instagram and sharing the hashtag #StayHomeBoxOffice.
The diverse list of HBO content available to stream without a subscription includes:
TV shows
“Ballers” (5 seasons)
“Barry” (2 seasons)
“Silicon Valley” (6 seasons)
“Six Feet Under” (5 seasons)
“The Sopranos” (7 seasons)
“Succession” (2 seasons)
“True Blood” (7 seasons)
“Veep” (7 seasons)
“The Wire” (5 seasons)
Docu-series and documentaries
“The Apollo”
“The Case Against Adnan Syed”
“lvis Presley: The Searcher”
“I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter”
“The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley”
“Jane Fonda in Five Acts”
“McMillion$”
“True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality”
“United Skates”
“We Are the Dream: The Kids of the MLK Oakland Oratorical Fest”
Movies
“Arthur
“Arthur 2: On the Rocks”
“Blinded By the Light”
“The Bridges of Madison County”
“Crazy, Stupid Love”
“Empire of the Sun”
Forget Paris”
“Happy Feet Two”
“Isn’t It Romantic?”
“The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”
“Midnight Special”
“My Dog Skip:
“Nancy Drew And The Hidden Staircase”
“Pan”
“Pokémon Detective Pikachu”
“Red Riding Hood”
“Smallfoot”
“Storks”
“Sucker Punch”
“Unknown”
