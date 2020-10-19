The original cast of "Hamilton" reunited for a virtual fundraiser for Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
Part of the Biden Victory Fund, the cast of "Hamilton" got back together for what was called a special grassroots fundraiser on Friday, Oct. 16. The virtual fundraiser had no minimum donation to join.
Director Thomas Kail moderated a cast Q&A, which was followed by a special performance of "The Room Where It Happens" by the cast. The performance was interspersed with scenes from early voting. A Biden speech was a lead-in on the performance and vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris gave the closing message.
The event featured show creator Lin-Manuel Miranda (who also plays the title character Alexander Hamilton along with original cast members Philadelphia's own and Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. (Aaron Burr), Daveed Diggs (Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson), Renée Elise Goldsberry (Angelica Schuyler), Jonathan Groff (King George), Christopher Jackson (George Washington), Javier Muñoz (Alexander Hamilton-after Miranda), Okieriete Onaodowa (Hercules Mulligan/James Madison) and Phillipa Soo (Eliza Schuyler).
The "Hamilton" cast reunited earlier this year to make an appearance on John Krasinki's YouTube show "Some Good News" for a special Zoom performance. Previously, the cast gathered to support Hillary Clinton's bid for the presidency.
The "Hamilton" fundraiser follows a Star Trek-themed fundraiser that took place last on Tuesday night called "Trek the Vote to Victory," which featured original cast members such as Patrick Stewart, Jeri Ryan, George Takei and LeVar Burton. Andrew Yang, Stacey Abrams and Pete Buttigieg were also special guests during that panel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.