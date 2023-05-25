LITTLE MERMAID 2023

Halle Bailey as Ariel in a scene from "The Little Mermaid." 

 Disney

Everywhere Halle Bailey goes these days, little girls are running up to her for hugs. They don’t know her as one-half of the highly successful rhythm and blues duo Chloe x Halle, they just know that her face is on the poster for the newly released "The Little Mermaid."

To them, she’s a princess and they simply want to be near her. This is a complete 180 degree turnaround to the online trolls that moaned when it was announced that the 23-year-old had won the coveted role.

