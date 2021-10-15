“Guilty Party” is a new show that’s currently streaming on Paramount +. The plot revolves around Beth Baker (Kate Beckinsale), a disgraced journalist who receives a letter from an incarcerated woman named Toni Pimpton (Jules Latimer). Beth believes that this letter will be her ticket back to the big leagues, but she quickly realizes that Toni is far smarter than she realizes.
Guilty Party challenges the viewer to see the humanity of the person in handcuffs. “Toni had dreams of being an artist and a mother,” those are the words Jules Latimer uses to describe Toni Pimpton.
She’s the young lady who was cast in the role of Toni. A character that has conviction and urgency, something rarely seen on the screen, especially when that person is Black. When you first meet her, you might think she’s just another young woman who made bad decisions, but beneath that tough exterior is a desperate young mother fighting for her survival in an unjust world. She was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of her husband. She is contacting the media to explain her situation and to assure them that she is innocent.
Jules explained how she sees some of herself in aspects of Toni’s life as a Black Woman by saying “That’s something I had to do in my daily life being a Black woman. Having to code switch to get to where I need to get too. So, I really identified with Toni in terms of that regard. It’s something I must deal with every day and I think she’s a survivor. She’s tough and strong but also very soft.”
The series examines how the media can sensationalize crime stories with little regard for the inmates because, once in prison, you cease to be a person. Nowhere is this more apparent than when Toni speaks about her child and her experience giving birth in prison. That part of Toni’s journey was described by Latimer as “Very emotional. My mom is a single mother and I love my mom very much. To think that there are women that are incarcerated and give birth in prison and are denied an attachment to their baby, are robbed of a connection to their baby is very heartbreaking.”
Beth quickly realizes that she can’t simply use this young woman as a stepping stone back to mainstream media. Toni also understands that Beth isn’t interested in the truth, but in gaining clicks. “Guilty Party” is an intriguing series that looks at the role of journalism in covering crime. It does not allow the viewer to dismiss the humanity of the inmate. There is a two-way conversation taking place, and this time the person on the other side of the partition is leading the conversation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.