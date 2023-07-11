“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” starring Tom Cruise is one of the most anticipated movies of the summer. Due to Cruise’s dedication to advancing the action genre into a larger and more jaw-dropping setting, the blockbuster franchise is renowned for its breathtaking settings and incredible exploits.
The films, based on the 1966 television show of the same name, revolves around an elite covert operations squad known as the Impossible Missions Force (IMF), which takes on only the most risky espionage missions. Cruise plays the famed Ethan Hunt, the team’s leader. Esai Morales plays Gabriel, the villain in this installment, who has the ability to destroy the world.
This new threat to the planet forces Mr. Hunt to rely on his band of highly skilled misfits to preserve the world from catastrophe. New characters are introduced into the fold in each “Mission Impossible” film. Greg Tarzan Davis, a newcomer, plays Agent Degas, a community intelligence operative.
Davis, who’s outing in “Mission: Impossible” marks his second major film role courtesy of Mr. Cruise (the first was “Top Gun: Maverick”), took time out of enjoying the Essence Festival to speak about what it’s like to be a part of such an historic franchise. Naturally, the first question he was asked was how it was shooting the action sequences for this film, many of which took place on top of a speeding train.
“First of [all], getting the call that I received a role in this film was incredible,” Davis enthused. “The chance to work with Tom Cruise again is incredible. He had been on my list of actors I wanted to work with since I was a child. Furthermore, becoming a part of this franchise, where my role was initially minor but developed owing to what they saw in me and my hard work, is an honor.”
Davis was offered the role of Agent Degas after having been in “Top Gun: Maverick.” It’s in that outing that he learned first-hand how serious Cruise is about authenticity.
“It was an exciting experience flying in an F-18,” he shared. “I did not know that we would be flying for real, but Tom is practical and getting the call to be in “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” is something we all thrive for as actors to just be chosen for a film.”
Joining the “Mission: Impossible” family not only added to Davis’ résumé, but afforded him the opportunity to travel to Europe for the first time.
“Because of this film, I was able to visit several fantastic countries and ride on top of moving trains. I was drifting through the streets of Rome. In Venice, I went for a run. I’ve done everything you can think of because of Tom. He’s an amazing person, and I’ve learnt so much from him. I am in the university of Tom Cruise and I call this my sophomore year because this is my second film with him and I look forward to graduating from his film making school,” he shared.
When the audience first meets Degas in the beginning of the film, he’s been informed that the IMF team are the bad guys, specifically Cruise. As the film progresses, one is left to wonder if Degas may leave the agency to join the IMF.
Davis smiled quietly before answering, “He’s a clandestine service agent and he’s tasked with chasing Ethan Hunt with Jasper Briggs (Shea Whigham). He’s a guy that follows the book, a new wave agent. Along the way, he wonders if they are doing the right thing. Throughout the film, he’s constantly asking himself ‘what are we doing?’ He starts to wonder if Ethan is really the bad guy.”
As mentioned, the fight scenes are a big part of the “Mission: Impossible” saga, and it was asked of Davis how he prepared for such a physical task.
“Tom is all about being competent in everything you do,” he explains, “so he sets up these — I call them “Mission: Impossible” boot camps. I trained on motocross, drifting, weapons and martial arts five days a week. Very intense training ends up making beautiful movie magic.”
Davis may be one of the new additions to the franchise, but he fully understands what makes the films a hit. With a mentor like Tom Cruise helping guide his career, it won’t be long before he will be heading a franchise of his own.
“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” hits theaters everywhere July 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.