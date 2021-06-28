Will Smith isn't the only famous West Philadelphian who has made it big in Hollywood. Colman Domingo steps up to throw his hat into the ring. The 51-year-old actor has been making waves, and with three projects on the horizon in 2021, he plans to make an even bigger impact.
Domingo, a native of Philadelphia and graduate of Temple University, rose to prominence in theater. He portrayed prestigious roles such as Zachariah in the New York revival of Blood Know and Mr. Venus of Berlin in Passing Strange.
So, what does one do after having conquered theater naturally, television and film? This summer, Colman can be seen in three films. The first film is Aziah "Zola" King's 148-tweet Twitter thread, which has been converted into a film ("Zola"), followed by the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of "The God Committee" and "Candyman" in August. He also continues to play Victor Strand on AMC's blockbuster drama "Fear of the Walking Dead," where he's also directed episodes, and Ali on HBO's "Euphoria." If that isn't enough, Colman hosts his popular web show "Bottomless Brunch," where he discusses forthcoming projects and the industry with his fellow artists.
While on his press blitz for Zola, the Tribune had the chance to talk about some of the above and Mr. Colman's career.
Tribune: What role did growing up in Philadelphia, specifically West Philadelphia, play in your development as an artist?
Colman: My heart belongs to West Philadelphia. It has surrounded me with people that are full of love, hustle, and character. I am honored to represent West Philadelphia. It's something I write about. It's in my DNA, I believe. It has shaped me into the man I am today. The people don't have any airs about them. I carry those ideas into the world with me. I came from some good people.
Tribune: How does it feel to go from unknown to scene-stealer?
Colman: You know, I've always liked actors like Philip Seymour Hoffman and others who can become shape-shifters. I enjoy taking on multiple personas. African American actors are either leading men or subversions of ourselves. I come from a theater, so I enjoy developing a full character. It's nice that the audience now associates amazing moments and performances with me.
Tribune: How did you get attached to Zola?
Colman: The script was sent to me by Janicza Bravo. She heard about me from theater. It's full of life, humor, darkness and wit. I was even more taken aback when I discovered it was based on a Twitter feed. Janicza struck me as a one-of-a-kind storyteller, and I wanted to be in the room with her. After watching a tape, she was both appalled and moved by my performance. She let me go to those dreadful places.
Tribune: It's Pride Month, and I'd be remiss if I didn't ask you this question. The profession has allowed you to play multiple characters based on your talent rather than your sexuality, which is a luxury that not all performers have had?
Colman: Hopefully, I say this correctly. I lead with my work and my abilities. I think being a member of the LGBTQ+ community that’s never been an issue at all but that’s not what I lead with. I lead with what I am interested in and with my art. I think that’s why my career hasn’t suffered any limitations. I have had the most incredible wives on screen and have more coming up. People know me as an actor. I am an actor who happens to be gay.
You can see Colman Domingo as Mr. X in Zola in a theater near you starting June 30.
